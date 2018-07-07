3 reasons why Napoli appointed Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti (the new manager of Napoli) toys made by fans

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti assured fans he wants to “build on” the team put together by Maurizio Sarri and claimed he will have a strong connection with the clubs loyal fan base.

The tactician celebrated his birthday this weekend and is gearing up to begin the season at the Stadio San Paolo. After spending nine years plying his trade in England, France, Spain and Germany, Ancelotti is finally back in Italy, thrilled to be back in the Serie A and will look to put the horrors of Bayern Munich behind him and take charge of a strong Napoli side.

“I expect to do my best,” he told reporters at the World Cup and Economics 2018 event. I know the atmosphere and the Napoli fans very well because I was an opponent when Diego Maradona was playing there. It’s a team that has done well over the last two years and I want to build on that."

Carlo Ancelotti is the man who will take charge of the Naples side itching for silverware. The man brought it to guide the club to trophies has a great record of winning them and looks forward to being a compelling campaign.

#3 Marquee signing/retain players

Jorginho, Mertens and Hamsik are key players for Napoli

Since Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, Ancelotti was tipped to replace Giampiero Ventura - a dream that appeared to be realistic for Azzurri fans. But after the former Milan manager said he still preferred to coach at club level driving fans around the world into a frenzy.

However, the Reggiolo native unexpectedly signed a three-year deal with Napoli. The predictions and rumours looked like the 58-year-old would return to former clubs Juventus or Milan or another spell in the English Premier League to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal also seemed likely. But Napoli President De Laurentiis pulled off one of the greatest managerial signings in Italian and European football history.

For the Neapolitan fans, this signing is like an early Christmas gift, leading fans to paint the manager's face across streets and restaurants in Naples. Not only do the Partenopei now have one of the most decorated managers in Italian football, they boast one of the world’s elite tacticians. The fact that Ancelotti chose Napoli from his available choices speaks volumes about how much he craves a new and difficult challenge.

With the appointment of Ancelotti, De Laurentiis has signed a marquee manager and this might now settle the team’s core players like Marek Hamsik, Jorginho, Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens. If the club can retain these players and reject the transfer temptations and continue for another season or two Napoli could surprise many in the next few years.