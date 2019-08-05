3 reasons why Paulo Dybala must not join Manchester United

Paulo Dybala could play for Manchester United next season

The last couple of days have all been about one transfer saga, which if does materialize could be one of the most interesting transfer deals of this summer. The deal under discussion is Serie A giants Juventus' proposal to swap their Argentine forward Paulo Dybala with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Although Lukaku's move to Serie A will not be an issue, the entire deal now hinges on Dybala's decision to leave Juventus for Manchester United.

Dybala is yet to make any decision regarding the proposal from the English giants and with the English transfer window closing this Thursday, we could get clarity regarding this deal in the next couple of days.

Paulo Dybala is one of the most talented footballers on the planet and his future is indeed a matter of interest for the fans of the game around the world. On that note, we now list down 3 reasons why the forward must not join Manchester United in the summer.

#3 The nature of the Premier League

Will Dybala adjust to the highly physical competition in England?

In the past, we have seen many high-profile players move to the Premier League and fail to keep up with the expectations around them. A major reason for this has been the kind of football that is played in the English Premier League.

Essentially, Premier League football is a lot more physical compared to the other leagues around the world. Hence, the speed of players is one aspect that becomes important for teams playing in the Premier League.

Dybala has a smaller build compared to other successful forwards (of course, there are exceptions) and could struggle in England. It might be a difficult proposition for him to deal with defenders like Virgil van Dijk and with him not being one of the sturdiest players on the pitch, success in the Premier League is not guaranteed for Dybala.

