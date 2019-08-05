×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Paulo Dybala must not join Manchester United

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    05 Aug 2019, 08:50 IST

Paulo Dybala could play for Manchester United next season
Paulo Dybala could play for Manchester United next season

The last couple of days have all been about one transfer saga, which if does materialize could be one of the most interesting transfer deals of this summer. The deal under discussion is Serie A giants Juventus' proposal to swap their Argentine forward Paulo Dybala with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Although Lukaku's move to Serie A will not be an issue, the entire deal now hinges on Dybala's decision to leave Juventus for Manchester United.

Dybala is yet to make any decision regarding the proposal from the English giants and with the English transfer window closing this Thursday, we could get clarity regarding this deal in the next couple of days.

Paulo Dybala is one of the most talented footballers on the planet and his future is indeed a matter of interest for the fans of the game around the world. On that note, we now list down 3 reasons why the forward must not join Manchester United in the summer.

#3 The nature of the Premier League

Will Dybala adjust to the highly physical competition in England?
Will Dybala adjust to the highly physical competition in England?

In the past, we have seen many high-profile players move to the Premier League and fail to keep up with the expectations around them. A major reason for this has been the kind of football that is played in the English Premier League.

Essentially, Premier League football is a lot more physical compared to the other leagues around the world. Hence, the speed of players is one aspect that becomes important for teams playing in the Premier League.

Dybala has a smaller build compared to other successful forwards (of course, there are exceptions) and could struggle in England. It might be a difficult proposition for him to deal with defenders like Virgil van Dijk and with him not being one of the sturdiest players on the pitch, success in the Premier League is not guaranteed for Dybala.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juventus Football Romelu Lukaku Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
3 reasons why Paulo Dybala is not the solution for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 ways Paulo Dybala could fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system
RELATED STORY
Why there's little reason for Paulo Dybala to move to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Pavel Nedved admits Juventus have received offers for Paulo Dybala, discusses Romelu Lukaku
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus and United agree Dybala and Lukaku swap deal in principle
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Still no agreement between Paulo Dybala and Red Devils; Romelu Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus 
RELATED STORY
Dybala for Lukaku - is it as straightforward as it seems?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree sensational Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal, Bruno Fernandes very close to joining the Red Devils, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United will sign Maguire on one condition, Paulo Dybala makes Manchester United transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala's agent flies into England to negotiate personal terms
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us