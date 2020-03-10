3 reasons why Phil Foden deserves a place in the England squad | Euro 2020 watch

Phil Foden

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden has established himself as one of world football's most exciting upcoming talents. The young Englishman possesses impressive qualities and already holds the record of being the youngest ever Champions League goalscorer for Manchester City. He also holds the record for being the youngest English goalscorer to score in the knockout stages of the competition, aged just 18 years and 288 days.

Foden is already deemed as the star of Manchester City's upcoming generation of players. City coach Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the midfielder, also lovingly referred to as the 'Stockport Iniesta' by the City faithful. Foden seemingly is, one of the brightest young talents in world football and at City, the sky is the limit for him.

With that all said, let's have a look at why he should get an England first-team call up for Euro 2020.

#3. He is better than England's current options

Phil Foden for Manchester City.

England's midfield is possibly their weak link. The Three Lions have a good defense, a brilliant attack lineup having the likes of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in their Arsenal, but their midfield lacks enough flair to pose a title challenge.

The thing in Phil's favor is that he is already better at creating and scoring goals than most of his English counterparts. England does not have a single midfielder with similar attributes to the Manchester City man. Given the right circumstances, Phil could be the man for England at Euro 2020.

#2. His playing style is different from other Englishmen

Jesse Lingard

Some of Foden's qualities are totally different from other English players. Although, he isn't particularly well-built, the youngster is capable of driving the midfield on his own. His positional sense and his ability in half spaces is second to none.

Perhaps it's time that players like Jesse Lingard and Eric Dier to lose their place to players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. Foden is someone who could control the midfield and even drive in the final third at times keeping the opposition at bay for whole 90 minutes.

#3. Gareth Southgate can plan his midfield around him

Phil Foden chasing Jack Grealish

Foden is so young and talented that he could walk into England's midfield for years to come. He is a player who has grabbed plaudits all around and is already considered as one of the stars of England's next generation of midfielders.

At just 19 years of age, Foden is someone Gareth Southgate can plan his future midfield around. He is surely a player with immense potential and deserves his place at least on the England bench if not in the playing 11. Perhaps the only thing holding him back is his lack of gametime this season but one thing is sure that he deserves a call-up to Southgate's squad this summer.