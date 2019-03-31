3 reasons why Philippe Coutinho must leave Barcelona this summer

Philippe Coutinho should be excelling elsewhere.

Philippe Coutinho is a tremendous player, there's no denying that. The Brazilian maestro comes up with the goods nine times out of ten. However, his time at Barcelona should probably come to an end soon. He just isn't getting the support he needs from his manager and he must not let his potential go to waste.

When Barcelona signed Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018, many expected great things. Of course, he was cup-tied from the Champions League at that point, but he still made some good appearances in La Liga last season. This term, he has managed only 17 starts in La Liga, the other 10 coming from the bench, according to WhoScored.

The former Liverpool star should be getting more minutes on the board, that's for sure. It was reported earlier in the week that Barcelona had offered Coutinho for a transfer to Manchester United. This tells Coutinho all he needs to know about the club's stance. If the club can survive without the player, then surely the player can survive without the club.

#1 Manchester United is a worthy suitor for many reasons

#1 Manchester United is a worthy suitor for many reasons

Philippe Coutinho knows what it's like to play at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether the reports linking Manchester United with Coutinho are true or not. However, one thing's for sure, United would be missing out on a star if they were to turn down Barcelona's offer.

Such a move would benefit all parties. Coutinho would undeniably get more game time than the one he is getting with Barcelona. Manchester United would be getting one over on Liverpool, and Barcelona would have one less problem to deal with.

Manchester United stands on a good front currently. Ole Gunnar Solskjær is at the helm and he is doing well with his position. He is playing an attacking style of football, which is obviously going to favor someone of Coutinho's exploits. Coutinho is an attacking player who loves to create, take on his opponents and even take shots on himself.

Moving from providing Luis Suarez to providing for Romelu Lukaku will take some getting used to, that's for sure. However, with patience comes great rewards, Coutinho must bear this in mind.

