3 reasons why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should remain at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has secured his place in the hearts of Arsenal fans

Arsenal fans are no strangers to losing the players they love the most. In recent history, they have the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Aaron Ramsey; all players adored by the Gunners' fanbase.

One player they have grown fond of since his arrival is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 30-year old Gabon international is one of the finest strikers in the game and he has hit double figures for Arsenal consistently since arriving from Borussia Dortmund. In sticky situations, Aubameyang seems to get Arsenal out of jail. He was the only player who gave them any real chance against Olympiakos in the Europa League round of 32, although the end result didn't please the fans.

Given his stature, Aubemeyang is bound to be linked with many clubs across Europe which will have the Arsenal hierarchy fearing, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. He is nearing the twilight of his career, although he still has plenty of fuel in the tank, so he will want to be playing among Europe's elite.

That said, here are 3 reasons why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should brush any interest aside and stay with Arsenal this summer...

#1 Mikel Arteta will strengthen the squad at Emirates

The summer transfer window will be perfect for Arsenal to rebuild.

This summer is set to Mikel Arteta's first proper transfer window. The January window just gone by didn't have much significance since Arteta was still trying to work out Arsenal's squad and therefore, the Gunners only went for two players.

However, now that Arteta has had a few months getting to grips with the players under his tutelage, he will be beginning to compile a list of ideas on who he should look to bring in this summer.

With that being said, if Aubameyang is unhappy with the service around him, then Arteta is the right man to bring in reinforcements in the summer. They're definitely needed in some area of the pitch, since Arsenal have had an inconsistent season although they have improved since Arteta took charge.

#2 He has unfinished business at Arsenal

Aubamyenag wants to win no matter where he is

The thing that is perhaps most striking about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is his winning mentality. No matter where he is in the world, he always his eyes on the prize. At both Saint-Etienne and Borussia Dortmund, he was key to lifting a few cups despite them being underdogs.

At Arsenal, he is yet to achieve this feat. The Gunners had to bid farewell to the Europa League, but Arsenal are still in the FA Cup. This is a competition which has been kind to Arsenal (13 titles) in their history so they will be hoping to treat their fans to silverware and he will be among the most hungry players to lift this trophy.

#3 The partnership with Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have formed a special bond at Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the more popular figures on the training pitch and judging from his on-field persona, it's easy to see why many players adore him. He is a bubbly character who is known to play tricks on his teammates.

Over the last few seasons, he has formed a solid bond with Alexandre Lacazette, which can be seen through their iconic handshake celebration. It is often Lacazette who assists Aubameyang and vice versa.

It's a sticky situation for both of them, because Lacazette's future also seems to be in some jeopardy. However, the club have no reason to want to sell any of them and must hold on to both.