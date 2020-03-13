5 of Arsenal's best young players at the moment | Premier League 2019-20

Matteo Guendouzi has been a revelation

Arsenal have impressed their fans and viewers worldwide with their football after promoting a talented string of young players for the 2019/20 season, whilst also buying prospects with potential to be world-beaters at some point.

Due to lack of experienced depth in the squad, Arsenal have often deployed younger sides against teams in the Europa League, Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup. However, their young crop of players has seldom disappointed, contributing to nearly 35% of the club's goals in all competitions.

The North London outfit arguably have the best bunch of under-21 players across England, however, a lot would depend on the coaching staff and the board's competency in developing them. To have a great prospect is one thing, to help him grow into being a world-class player is another.

We take a look at five of Arsenal's best young players.

5. Matteo Guendouzi (20)

Matteo Guendouzi

Unai Emery's best signing by some distance, Matteo Guendouzi has been a revelation for Arsenal. A player who was bought for a fee of €8 million, the Frenchman was recruited to the Emirates as an investment for the future. He pleased the Gunners faithful with his performances last season as he was often one of the first names on the team list under Unai Emery.

Matteo Guendouzi has shown his knack of being able to rattle the opposition. The 20-year-old draws fouls with ease and is an expert in evading pressure from anywhere on the pitch. His ability with the ball on his feet are nothing short of amazing as the Frenchman completes 1.4 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game, with a passing accuracy of 88.2%.

Although he was Unai Emery's preferred midfielder, Mikel Arteta has opted for the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Dani Ceballos ahead of Guendouzi, which could act as a catalyst to helping the young Frenchman improve. A player who has all the ingredients to become a top-notch sportsman, Matteo Guendouzi will have to work his way to the top, just like any other youngster. The difference is that he already has the fans' backing.

