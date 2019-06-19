3 reasons why PSG should sell Neymar this summer

Neymar has flattered to deceive despite fleeting moments of brilliance in Paris over the past two seasons

Ever since Neymar completed his shock world-record move from Barcelona to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, reports have emerged regarding a possible return to Spain.

PSG matched his release clause and were content to pay an eyewatering €222m (£200m) fee for the Brazilian.

Two season-ending injuries at crucial parts of the 17/18 and 18/19 season saw him miss Champions League ties against Real Madrid and Manchester United - both his teammates ultimately lost - while he struggled to perform at his best in last summer's World Cup too.

Neymar has enjoyed a number of highs while bringing excitement to a league regularly criticised for lacking a competitive edge at the top, though Les Parisiens haven't really progressed as they would have hoped.

With all that in mind, it's high time they are ruthless and cut their losses with Neymar this summer as former side Barca and others reportedly circle. Here are three reasons why:

#3 Lacks motivation - proves not all publicity is good

Neymar's playing style often gets himself into needless conflict with the opposition

He has questioned the league's quality on a few occasions and this criticism only makes him more of a target if anything - for opposition defenders eager to make their mark. For someone of his ability, he showboats far too often yet flatters to deceive against tougher opposition and when up against better defenders who have clearly done their homework on him.

There are a multitude of instances where he's made headlines for his behaviour, both on-and-off the pitch, whether that be needless red cards, provoking reactions or starting a conflict. That in itself isn't a good look for PSG themselves nor the league, whose credibility continues to suffer as a result.

Meanwhile, it doesn't set the right example for budding youngsters or his teammates: instead giving the impression that if you're talented enough, you can get away with being petulant and sly in how you conduct yourself in matches. This mentality is damaging and although excuses can occasionally be made in exceptional circumstances, it doesn't help matters when your star isn't a dependable one either.

He has been there for two seasons and in both at the business end of the campaign, he has suffered two season-ending injuries. You could argue the first, where he fractured his foot against Saint-Etienne in February, was unfortunate but ultimately self-inflicted. With just days before their Champions League return leg against Real Madrid and a 3-1 deficit to overturn, was that just a poor coincidence? Or typical from a player who tends to go missing in big games, as he did in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Well, call me sceptical but the same thing happened again this past season before their two-legged tie against United. He injured his metatarsal in a Coupe de France game on January 23 and only featured five times (all comps) between mid-April and mid-May before joining up with Brazil this month. When you're as fragile as he is, why persist to play the way he does? His play style is risky and by inviting so many challenges, it's unsurprising he sustains injuries more often than not. Why not refine your game?

He relishes dribbling past players, which is good in calculated doses but when you're injury-prone and that style isn't productive, surely you think about avoiding needless contact and reducing the risk of recurring injuries? Not in his case. He's too arrogant and stubborn to see that isn't a sustainable way to play so a number of his injuries, as unfortunate as they may be, are self-inflicted.

