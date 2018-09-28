Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Real Madrid would defeat Atletico Madrid

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    28 Sep 2018, 15:32 IST

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
Real Madrid CF

This weekend in La Liga promises to be en explosive one, as one of the biggest matches in all of Europe takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

El Derbi Madrileño ( The Madrid Derby) is one of the most prestigious derbies in the world of football, as both participants are two of the best clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid are defending European champions, while Atleti are defending Europe League and Super Cup champions, and both teams are among the favourites to triumph in this season's La Liga.

Real Madrid failed to capitalize on Barcelona's capitulation in their 2-1 loss to Leganes midweek, as Los Blancos themselves put up a tepid display, consequently losing 3-0 to Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Atleti, on the other hand, who were already written out of the title race having dropped seven points in their opening five matches find themselves right back in title contention, following dropped points in back-to-back games by the El Clasico contenders, and would seek to draw blood from their capital rivals.

With the caliber of players on display at the Bernabeu and recent history of both clubs, it is expected to be a keenly contested clash. Real Madrid's player superiority and home advantage would see them installed as favorites to triumph, and even though there are factors which could see Atletico triumph,

Real Madrid are likely to see this one out and here are three reasons why Real Madrid would defeat Atletico Madrid.

#3 The avoid falling further behind Barcelona

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid could go three points behind Barcelona if they lose

Real Madrid has the most intense rivalry in football with FC Barcelona, cutting across just football and moving into far-reaching aspects such as socio-cultural and political divides.

Neither club wants to have any association with the other, and any triumph for the other is seen as a loss on the part of the other club.

Real Madrid doesn't want to lose any title, especially if the trophy ends up being won by Barcelona, and it is this spirit of competition which has propelled both clubs into being the two most successful teams in history.

Barcelona have won three La Liga titles in the last four years, and Real Madrid's three consecutive Champions League crowns came as scant consolations, as they always want to pip Barca to all trophies.

The Blaugrana have dropped points in consecutive matches, first in the 2-2 draw with Girona at the Nou Camp last Sunday, then a shocking 2-1 loss to basement team Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in midweek, and it is almost unfathomable that they would drop points again for the third consecutive time when they host Athletic Bilbao at the Nou Camp.

If Barcelona are to defeat Bilbao, a loss for Real Madrid would see Los Merenguez three points behind their eternal rivals, and in a La Liga title race where every point matters, that is an unexciting prospect.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Gareth Bale Antoine Griezmann
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
