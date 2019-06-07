3 reasons why Rodri would be the perfect signing for Manchester City

Scott Newman

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri could be on his way to Manchester City

Despite winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup in 2018/19 with an incredibly strong and deep squad, it doesn’t look like Manchester City are considering “doing a Tottenham” and deciding against strengthening their ranks in the summer transfer window.

There are a number of players that Pep Guardiola’s side have been linked with – the likes of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes for instance – but one link that simply won’t go away is centred around Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

The Spanish international is just 22 and has only just finished his first season at the Wanda Metropolitano after returning there last summer from Villareal, but he’s made a big impact and City are reportedly more than willing to match his €70m release clause.

Here are 3 reasons why Rodri would be the perfect signing for Manchester City.

#1 Fernandinho isn’t getting any younger

Rodri could be the eventual replacement for the ageing Fernandinho

Since signing for Manchester City in the summer of 2013, Fernandinho has proven to be a fantastic servant at the club, and under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, he’s become a key player for the side, acting largely as City’s defensive shield in their midfield, allowing the more attacking players like Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva to work their magic further up the pitch.

It’s a role that has always been a key to the playing style of Guardiola’s teams – at Barcelona, Sergio Busquets played the role while the Spanish boss converted Phillip Lahm to be able to cover the spot at Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, despite appearing in 29 of City’s Premier League games this season, the Brazilian isn’t getting any younger at 34 years old and how much longer he can last is a major question mark.

Guardiola has attempted to use Ilkay Gundogan in the role as a potential replacement or understudy, but the German is clearly more of a natural attacker and doesn’t really suit the position, and without Fernandinho, City’s ultra-attacking ways could end up exposing their defence more than they would like.

Rodri, on the other hand, would practically be a ready-made replacement for the Brazilian, and his young age – just 22 – makes him the ideal candidate for the spot as he could probably spend at least one season as Fernandinho’s understudy before taking over the spot fully in 2020/21.

