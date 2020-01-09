3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur can hand Liverpool their first defeat of the season this weekend

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp

All attention will be locked on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday as Spurs welcome Liverpool in a highly-anticipated Premier League clash.

The north London giants will head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup while the Reds are expected to possess their usual confidence after defeating Merseyside rivals Everton in a 1-0 encounter in the same competition.

Spurs are currently sixth on the Premier League table after a 1-0 loss to Southampton on New Years' Day. Meanwhile, Liverpool sit comfortably at the summit of the English top-flight after a 2-0 win over Sheffield United last week.

While Jurgen Klopp will be looking to maintain his team's dominance in the league by ousting yet another one of their rivals, Jose Mourinho will be hoping to put a minor dent on the Reds' title challenge and earn all three points to amp up their own chase for a top-four finish.

In this article, we take a look at three ways how Tottenham might be able to hand Liverpool their first defeat of the season:

Also Read: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

#3 Jose Mourinho's ability to frustrate Europe's most dynamic attacking forces

Jose Mourinho might just frustrate Liverpool with his defensive blueprint

Jose Mourinho is widely known for his highly-criticized but efficient defensive football philosophy but his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur has been met with a predominant fear over the manner in which his tactics will change the team's identity.

The Portuguese manager's approach may have been smeared as negative by a section of critics, but his use of players to 'park the bus' in top-tier games is less of a troubleshooting exercise and more of a strategic maneuver.

Advertisement

Despite its ugly aesthetic, one cannot deny the efficiency with which the former Manchester United boss has applied the strategy, with his conquest over managerial rival Pep Guardiola in Spain having been heavily based on this very blueprint. The 2009-10 UEFA Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan remains the quintessential example of Mourinho's ability to frustrate his opponents using his infamous methodology.

Of course, Mourinho has undergone a different kind of evolution since then but one simply cannot undermine his capability to pip even the biggest giants in Europe from their top seat.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog

1 / 2 NEXT