3 reasons why Tottenham Hotspur are in a downward spiral

Hrishikesh Anand FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 02 Oct 2019, 18:10 IST

Hugo Lloris conceded seven goals against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur have been on a downward trajectory for a long part of the year. Apart from their run to the final of last season's UEFA Champions League, their form has been abject with more matches lost and drawn than won.Last night's heavy home defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League has cast a huge shadow on the club.

Speculation about their players and manager has been rife too with the exploits of many gathering interest from the bigger clubs all across the continent. Their recent run has seen them deviating from the high-intensity brand of football they usually play. Furthermore, there is also a negative vibe around the club at the moment that isn't aiding their cause.

In contrast to the belief that Mauricio Pochettino was to guide them to a trophy this year. Here are three reasons why Spurs are in a downward spiral.

#3 Squad burnout

Mauricio Pochettino had a night to forget against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Looking at Tottenham's squad, it is evident that Mauricio Pochettino does not rotate his players a lot. Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris have had a continuous run since the World Cup in 2018 ended and look burnt out after the end of last season. The same can be said about Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

Tottenham's star players look exhausted and demotivated and there simply isn't enough quality on the bench for Pochettino to rotate and compete at the level they currently are week-in-week out. If this trend continues, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Tottenham's only reliable performers currently could be the next to succumb to fatigue and lose form.

Tottenham no longer press intensely as they used to. They are more passive without the ball and do not attack with the same vigour as they did in the beginning of the last two seasons. Their defending has also been characterized by a variety of individual errors from usually reliable players and mental and physical fatigue.

