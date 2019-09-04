3 Records Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2019

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 04 Sep 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo won titles with Juventus and Portugal this year

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in the history of football. Having been at the top of global football for so long, the Portuguese talisman has set countless records.

Even in his mid-30s, where most players start to wane, Ronaldo has shown that he is still able to perform at the highest level. 2019 has so far seen the Portuguese win his first Serie A title whereas he won another international trophy with Portugal.

Apart from winning trophies this year, the forward has also set a number of new records and through this article, we would take a look at some of them.

#3 Winning the most number of UEFA competitions in history

Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in the summer

After winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League with Portugal this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to win 10 trophies in UEFA competitions.

This includes a peerless five Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cup titles, one European Championship title and one UEFA Nations League title.

Not even players such as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, or Paolo Maldini can boast such a tally of UEFA trophies, which makes the record even more impressive.

Ronaldo loves breaking records and the UEFA Nations League winner's medal was a great edition to his already gargantuan collection.

Furthermore, the most impressive aspect of the forward's achievement was that he won these titles with three different sides: Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Portuguese National side.

Advertisement

Thus, showing that he is the common denominator for all of these titles, indicating the impact he has had on the pitch.

However, Ronaldo would not want to rest on his laurels and would be looking to add to the tally, especially with Juventus' lofty ambitions to return to the summit of European club football.

1 / 2 NEXT