3 replacements for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

Nemanja Matic will leave Manchester United when his current contract expires on July 1. According to Fabrizio Romano, he is close to joining Serie A club AS Roma.

Nemanja Matić has just landed in Roma. He's now set to undergo medical tests and sign the contract as new AS Roma player, done deal confirmed. Matić will sign until June 2023 with an option for further season.

Matic joined the Red Devils for £40 million(as per Sky Sports) from Chelsea during the summer transfer window of 2017. He played 128 league games for the Manchester-based club, registering two goals and four assists.

His departure will leave a void in the Red Devils' squad as he had begun playing considerably more regularly under Ralf Rangnick. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to sign his replacement this transfer window.

On that note, here's a list of three players who can replace Nemanja Matic at Manchester United.

#1 Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is on Manchester United's wishlist

Frenkie de Jong is currently among the most talented midfielders in European football.

The Dutch international started his professional career with Ajax before moving to Barcelona in 2019. He has played 98 league games for the Blaugrana, scoring eight goals.

The 25-year-old is a tenacious midfielder who is known for his passing, dribbling and tackling skills. According to WhoScored, he registered 1.1 tackles, 1.3 key passes, and 1.6 dribbles per 90 in the league last season. He also completed 91.3 per cent of his passes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have recently made an opening bid of €60 million-plus add-ons for signing de Jong, which was declined by Barcelona. Erik ten Hag has a tough task on his hands to lure the Dutch midfielder out of Camp Nou.

#2 Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is linked with a move away from Leeds United

According to the Independent (via SportBible), Kalvin Phillips is widely expected to leave Leeds United this transfer window.

Kalvin Phillips has been a star performer for the Whites over the past few seasons. He played 23 games in all competitions last term, registering one goal and one assist.

Phillips impressed with his passing and tackling skills and his ability to break down opposition attacks. As per WhoScored, he averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 0.5 key passes per 90 in the English Premier League. The England international is also versatile and can play in various midfield positions or at the heart of the defence.

However, according to a report by the Daily Star, Manchester United will face competition from Manchester City to sign the Leeds midfielder. They need to act fast to bring him to Old Trafford. United's rivalry with Leeds can also scupper the deal.

#3 Declan Rice

Declan Rice is currently among the most in-demand footballers

West Ham United's Declan Rice is currently among the most sought-after players in English football. The England international played a starring role in the Hammers' seventh-place finish in the EPL last season.

The defensive midfielder played 36 EPL games last term, scoring one goal and assisting four more. He caught attention with his athleticism, passing and tackling skills, along with his ability in the air. Rice registered 2.2 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.4 clearances and 59.8 passes per 90 in the Epl during the 2021-22 season (all stats via WhoScored)

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United are demanding a record transfer fee of £150 million for selling Rice. That could force Manchester United to pursue other options.

