 3 replacements for Paulo Dybala at Juventus

Paulo Dybala has confirmed (via ESPN) that he will leave Juventus this transfer window. Inter Milan have emerged as the favourites to sign him as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international has established himself as among the most talented footballers in the world since joining I Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015. He played 210 Serie A games for the club, scoring 82 goals.

Dybala helped Juve win 12 major trophies, including five Serie A titles. He won the 'Seria A Most Valuable Player 2019-20' accolade and was also included in the 'Seria A Team of the Season' on four different occasions.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri currently has the massive task in his hands of finding his replacement. On that note, here's a list of three players who could replace Paulo Dybala at Juventus

#1 Giacomo Raspadori

Giacomo Raspadori linked with a move to Juventus

Giacomo Raspadori established himself among Serie A's most promising attackers following an impressive 2021-22 season with Sassuolo. The Italy international scored 10 goals and assisted five more in 36 league appearances last season.

Known for his pace and dribbling skills, Raspadori's incisiveness will add a much-needed bite to Juve's attack in the absence of Paulo Dybala. According to WhoScored, he averaged two shots, 1.2 key passes and one dribble per 90 in the league last season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Footballtalia), Raspadori is Juventus' top target to replace Paulo Dybala. However, they will have to meet Sassuolo's asking price of €33 million to bring the talented attacker to Allianz Stadium.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner

Timo Werner has struggled to make an impact since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window of 2020. He has played 56 English Premier League games for the Blues so far, scoring just 10 goals.

According to the Telegraph (via Sky Sports), Thomas Tuchel is willing to listen to offers for him this transfer window. Juventus have recently shown interest in signing him (as per Fichajes.net via TheHardTackle).

The German international plays his best football when deployed as a centre-forward but is also adept at playing on the left wing or as an attacking midfielder. He possesses great pace and is also composed in front of goal. Werner averaged 0.5 dribbles, 0.4 key passes and 2.1 shots per 90 in 21 Premier League appearances last season (as per WhoScored).

Chelsea are demanding £33 million (as per the Sun) to sell Werner. Whether Juventus can match that valuation remains to be seen given their financial problems.

#3 Domenico Berardi

Domenico Berardi has been a consistent performer for Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi is another Sassuolo player linked with replacing Paulo Dybala at Juventus.

The Italy international has been a consistent performer for I Neroverdi over the past few years. He has played 271 Serie A games, netting 71 goals. Berardi finished as Serie A's top assist provider during the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons.

The 27-year-old is a skilled dribbler who likes to cut inside from the right wing to have a go at goal with his preferred left foot, or to create chances for his teammates. According to WhoScored, he averaged 0.9 dribbles, 2.5 key passes and 3.3 shots per 90 in Serie A last season.

According to Enzo Bucchioni (via Sempre Milan), AC Milan and Juventus are competing to sign Berardi. Massimiliano Allegri has a battle on his hands to bring the talented Italian to the Allianz Stadium.

