3 Ronaldo achievements that may elude Messi

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, have been two of the standout performers in the decade that was 2010-2019.

The all-time record scorers for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, Messi and Ronaldo are the only duo to score 300 or more Liga goals and 100 or more goals in the UEFA Champions League.

The two prolific scorers have each hit a record 8 hat-tricks apiece in the Champions League and hold the records for most group-stage goals (Messi) and knockout stage goals (Ronaldo).

You may also like: Messi vs Ronaldo in the decade that was 2010 to 2019

Messi and Ronaldo form are the only active pair of players to have scored 50 or more hat-tricks for club and country, each of the them having registered the two highest tallies of Liga hat-tricks with 35 and 34 respectively.

On that note, here are 3 unique milestones of Ronaldo which look likely to elude the diminutive Argentinian before he hangs up his boots for good.

#1: Score for two different winning teams in the Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) in a Real Madrid and Manchester United (right) jersey

Part of an elite group of players to have won the UEFA Champions League for multiple clubs, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only one to score for two different winning teams in the final of the competition.

The Portuguese maestro scored for Manchester United in the 2007-08 final against Chelsea and also scored for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 final and against Juventus in the 2016-17 final.

Messi has scored for Barcelona intwo Champions League finals, 2008-09 and 2010-11 - both for Barcelona against Premier League side Manchester United.

With Messi unlikely to part company with Barcelona any time soon, this record of Ronaldo looks outside the grasp of Messi.

You may also like: Ronaldo's Champions League records

1 / 2 NEXT