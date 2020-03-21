3 Serie A players that Chelsea should sign in the summer

A look at three players from Serie A that Chelsea should look to sign in the summer.

These players can vastly improve Frank Lampard's current squad in time for the new season.

Frank Lampard

Considering their transfer ban last summer, it is fair to say that Chelsea have enjoyed a somewhat decent first season under Frank Lampard. The English manager has made the best out of the resources available to him and his side are now in pole position to secure a spot in the Champions League next season. However, a club with such stature needs to be competing for silverware and the Blues' inconsistent performances this season clearly indicate that they lack the required quality.

Underwhelming performances from experienced players and heavy reliance on the youth have been some of the reasons behind Chelsea's unstable campaign. However, with the transfer ban now lifted, we can expect the London club to go all out in the summer to secure necessary reinforcements.

It is reported that Lampard will have a massive war chest of £200m to spend in the upcoming transfer window and is eyeing the Serie A market to secure the perfect additions to his squad.

Having said that, we take a look at three Serie A players who Chelsea can target in the summer as they plan a major rebuild.

#1 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Despite moving to Chelsea in a record transfer in 2018, it seems Kepa Arrizabalaga's time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to an end. The Blues custodian has fallen down the pecking order and has lost his place in the starting eleven to Willy Caballero. This could force the Blues to look at other alternatives in the summer and find the perfect replacement for the Spaniard.

It is reported that the west London giants are eyeing a move for AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The shot-stopper is one of the most promising young talents in the world right now. His excellent agility, impressive reflexes, and towering figure make him a reliable option between the sticks. Despite Milan's disappointing season, the Italian has been in impressive form and has racked up 10 clean sheets in the league.

Despite being just 21 years old, Donnarumma has served as Milan's first-choice keeper for a number of years and given Lampard's preference for young players, the goalkeeper could be an ideal fit for the Blues.

#2 Jeremie Boga

Jeremie Boga

The Blues are looking at various options on the wings as they prepare for the likely departures of Pedro and Willian. The London giants are heavily linked with many high profile names such as Jadon Sancho, who is also linked with several other Premier clubs. However, it seems they may have found a cheaper yet exciting option in the form of Jeremie Boga.

Boga started his career at Stamford Bridge but left due to a lack of game-time. The youngster joined Sassuolo in 2018 and has since developed into an exciting player. The 23-year-old is extremely quick and boasts excellent dribbling and finishing skills. He is currently enjoying an impressive run of form with 10 goal contributions in the Italian top-flight this season.

The Ivorian has gathered attention from several top clubs including Barcelona. However, Chelsea will have the upper hand if they wish to bring the winger back as they have a buy-back clause for him and can secure his services for a mere €15 million.

#3 Francesco Acerbi

Francesco Acerbi

Chelsea have been known for their formidable defence in the past, with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte adopting a pragmatic approach to maintain a solid back-line.

However, their defence has been their weakest link under new manager, Frank Lampard, as the Blues have conceded 39 goals in the Premier League this season- more than any other 'top six' side.

The lack of experienced players is one of the reasons behind their fragile back-line and to solve this issue, the Blues are said to be weighing up a move for Italian defender Francesco Acerbi. The former Sassuolo man has been in exceptional form and has played a crucial role in Lazio's rise in Serie A this season.

The 32-year-old, who has been a solid figure at the back for the Eagles, has vast experience, is comfortable on the ball and is adept at playing out from the back.

Although Acerbi is not a long-term solution for the Blues, he can definitely serve as an immediate fix to their shaky defence.