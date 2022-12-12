Chelsea were dealt a major blow during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with striker Armando Broja suffering an injury during their friendly contest against Aston Villa.

The Albanian forward picked up a knee injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher just 24 minutes into the contest. Manager Graham Potter stated after the game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, that the injury didn't look positive and the assumption is that he could out for a few months.

It comes as a huge set-back for the West London club, ahead of the imminent resumption of the 2022-23 club football campaign in a few weeks' time. Broja's injury means that Chelsea will be left with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the only recognized striker for the remainder of the season.

While Kai Havertz can operate in the duo's position, he plays more as a false 9 and has struggled for form this season.

As a result, the Blues could be forced to look for a short-term replacement for the Albanian in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, here are three possible options available for Chelsea to consider signing in January to cover for Armando Broja's injury.

#3 Joao Felix | Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix during a press conference for the Portugal national team

Joao Felix went into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the back of a frustrating first half of the 2022-23 campaign with his struggling club side Atletico Madrid. He played just 818 minutes in 18 matches across all competitions, scoring only four goals and laying out three assists.

Felix is expected to be one of the big names who could be in high demand in the January transfer window. Chelsea could take advantage of his possible availability in a couple of weeks' time.

Atletico paid north of €100 million to SL Benfica for the forward's services back in 2019. However, his displays and their financial situation could see them accept a lower price in January.

Moreover, Chelsea could offer to loan Felix in for the remainder of the 2022-23 season and cover half of his wages. This would give them a quality player who might very well be motivated to prove himself, while also reducing some of the burden on Atletico's wage bill.

Felix is known for his versatility and technical ability, which could be a good addition to Potter's team. However, he has underwhelmed during his three years at Atletico and the Chelsea boss could have his work cut out for him in bringing out the best of the 23-year-old.

#2 Memphis Depay | Barcelona

Memphis Depay, who played a key role for the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, could be available in January

Another suitable option for Chelsea to replace Armando Broja in the January transfer window is Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman has found game time difficult to come by under Xavi Hernandez this season. Apart from his own injury troubles, Robert Lewandowski's arrival has seen Depay's minutes drastically reduce. The form of Ousmane Dembele and the signing of Raphinha means there isn't space for him out wide either.

Prior to the competition in Qatar, Depay only registered a total of 131 minutes of football action for the Blaugrana in all competitions.

He could be open to a move away from Camp Nou, especially after his impressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Depay scored in their 3-1 Round of 16 win over the USA to help the Oranje set up a quarterfinal meeting with Argentina, where they lost on penalties.

His contract with Barcelona notably runs out in the summer and Chelsea could be able to procure him on a low-cost transfer.

If the Blues sign him, they will get a forward capable of playing across the frontline. He can also be a reliable goalscorer, having netted 12 times in 28 La Liga matches to end up as Barcelona's top-scorer last season.

Given the limited time left on Depay's deal, Chelsea may be able to convince Barcelona into loaning him to them for a loan fee. The Dutch forward has not been linked with too many suitors, which could make the Catalans open to sending him out on loan before letting him walk in the summer.

Both clubs are also perceived to have a good relationship in the transfer market, though Barcelona went after some of Chelsea's targets last summer. Marcos Alonso notably moved from Stamford Bridge to the Spotify Camp Nou last summer, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went the other way.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo | Free agent

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked to Chelsea in the summer, but the club didn't pursue the move - could they look into it now?

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest free agent currently available in the transfer market and could be a decent option for Chelsea. Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually terminated his contract during the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a drawn-out saga.

The legendary footballer first refused to come on as a substitute in a Premier League game and even walked out of Old Trafford before the match ended. He then held an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan where he slammed the club and openly said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea were notably interested in signing Ronaldo last summer. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that then-boss Thomas Tuchel did not want the move and the Blues' owners dropped the idea.

Could they take a different direction now with Graham Potter at the helm and Armando Broja out injured?

It could be difficult as reports have suggested that he is close to agreeing a 'mega' two-and-a-half year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. However, many news organizations have reported that the deal isn't official, though he does have an offer on the table.

If they wished to, Chelsea could try offering Ronaldo a six-month contract to return to the Premier League with a top club. It could be a 'prove it' offer of sorts for the veteran forward, who has copped plenty of criticism in recent times for his struggles on the pitch and antics off of it.

There will be stylistic differences, with Potter's fluid system requiring attackers to press high up the pitch. Ronaldo struggled to do so during his time under Ten Hag at Manchester United.

However, he comes with a proven goalscoring record, which could help a team that has scored only 17 goals in 14 Premier League matches this term. Chelsea's current participation in the UEFA Champions League could be the club's calling card to lure him to Stamford Bridge in January.

