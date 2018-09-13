Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    13 Sep 2018, 22:58 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
Messi (left) and Ronaldo at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

For years now, the footballing world has been witness to the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While both of them are constantly compared with each other, their games are quite different.

Messi, in his prime, was a dribble, who relies on his low center of gravity and acceleration to get past players. He is said to be one of the greatest dribblers to ever play the game. His body feints and speed with the ball are second to none. He is also a great playmaker and often drags players outside their position to create space for other players.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in his Manchester United days, loved to dribble but relied more on skills and raw speed to get past players. In those days, he was famous for his stepovers, elasticos, chops and other tricks. Over the years, Ronaldo has reduced on the dribbling and become more of a goalscorer. His rocket of a shot along with his ability to be in the right place at the right time is arguably the best in the world.

With such contrasting styles, one wonders why they are constantly compared. That is probably due to the simple fact that both of their respective styles are very effective. They both are, without a doubt, the greatest players of our generation.

There is a famous saying, which goes like, "If an artist created the perfect footballer, it would be Lionel Messi. If an engineer created the perfect footballer, it would be Cristiano Ronaldo."

In this article, we look at where artists and engineers meet. We look at three similarities in Messi and Ronaldo.

1. Can play in different positions

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga
Ronaldo (left) and Messi shake hands at a Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga game

Ronaldo started his career on the left wing and Messi on the right. That is not the positions where they play now though. Both players in their primes, loved moving around and seeing as much of the ball as they can.

Ronaldo has played on the right wing for quite a while. Messi, on the other hand, has moved central and played as a central attacking midfielder for a while. Both players have also played as strikers -- Messi as a false nine and Ronaldo with Benzema.

It is fair to say that both players are very versatile and can adapt to playing in different positions to suit the team.

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
Contact Us Advertise with Us