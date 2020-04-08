3 standout players for Real Madrid this season

Real were putting up a strong fight for the LaLiga title before the season's suspension.

Zidane's men are only two points off the top and seem destined to get back to winning ways, after a poor 18-19 season.

Real Madrid celebrate a goal against Atletico Madrid.

After a lacklustre 2018-19 season, Real Madrid went on a spending spree in the summer in a bid to revamp their squad. Zinedine Zidane reinforced the contingent with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy. Some of these players have made a huge first impression in their debut season, while some are still trying to adjust to life in Spain.

Los Blancos, after enduring a rocky start to the season, won the Spanish Super Cup in January, and also started looking like favourites to win the LaLiga title. Zidane seemed to have found the perfect mix of experienced leaders and fresh blood to orchestrate the side's title challenge, before the suspension of the season.

Players like Mendy and Rodrygo have looked like bargain buys, while Hazard and Jovic are still trying to find their rhythm. The existing crop of world-class players, alongside fresh faces, have rallied Real Madrid back to winning ways, and many players have made immense contributions to the team.

So, without further ado, we take a look at 3 standout players for Real Madrid this season:

#1 Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde in action against Atletico Madrid.

Federico Valverde has been the find of the season for Real Madrid. The Uruguayan international has been the best player for Los Blancos this season, and he has established himself as a regular in Zidane's setup, having made 22 appearances in the league. The 21-year-old has 2 goals and 4 assists to his name in this LaLiga campaign.

Valverde has been an absolute workhorse for Real Madrid in midfield. His performances have seen Real Madrid cool their interest in Paul Pogba, as they believe that Fede could be the perfect successor to Luka Modric, who is in the twilight years of his career.

The Uruguayan is a complete player. He possesses excellent ball control and vision, and can dribble as well. He has an excellent passing range, in addition to magnificent tackling and interception skills.

The 21-year has amassed several Man of the Match awards this season, and his famous red card tackle against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final was one of his best moments this season, as Real lifted the trophy after penalties.

#2 Casemiro

Casemiro looks dejected after a loss to Real Betis.

Another player who has been bossing the midfield for Los Blancos is Casemiro. He has been an absolute tank in the centre of the park. The Brazilian was already a well-accomplished defensive midfielder, but this season, he has evolved into a more complete version of himself.

Casemiro has made 25 appearances for Real Madrid this season and has been an integral player for the squad. The Brazilian was already well known for his tackles, interceptions, recoveries, and overall defensive skills. The main concern regarding the Brazilian's game was his ball-playing skills, and this season, he has almost mastered that as well. He has been sublime on the ball when in possession, and his distribution has improved vastly.

Moreover, he has 3 goals and 2 assists to his name, which shows that he can be much more than a holding midfielder. The midfield of Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Valverde has provided an all-round stability for Zidane, and could help Los Blancos achieve great success in the coming years.

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois rejoices after a win against Barcelona.

Thibaut Courtois has won over all Madridistas this season with his impressive performances between the sticks. The Belgian was criticised heavily in his debut season for Real Madrid, but has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world this campaign.

Courtois has been Real Madrid's clear number one, and has made 24 appearances in LaLiga, and is leading the race for the Zamora Trophy with 12 clean sheets so far, tied with David Soria of Getafe. His performances in goal have been immense, as he has made 47 saves in the league, conceding just 16 goals in the process.

The Belgian has bailed Zidane's side out on various occasions, and was also instrumental in their Spanish Super Cup triumph as he made a crucial save in the penalty shootout, which Real Madrid eventually won 4-1.