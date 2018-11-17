3 Star Players Chelsea Could Sign in January Transfer Window

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 605 // 17 Nov 2018, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea Boss, Maurizio Sarri

The life in Premier League has begun in a stunning fashion for Chelsea's 6th Italian manager Maurizio Sarri as the West London outfit stretched their unbeaten start to 12 in the Premier League and the 59-year-old tactician has become the best debutant manager in the Premier League history.

The Maurizio Sarri revolution is showing substantial tangible results, and eventually, optimism is infectious in West London. But Guardiola's relentless Manchester City are showing no signs of stopping and have recently beaten their arch-rivals Manchester United by three goals to one in an electrifying Manchester Derby at Etihad last time out. While Liverpool have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2018-19 campaign and is keeping pace at the top. We could be in for the most fierce title race in the Premier League's history this campaign.

Eventually, Maurizio Sarri may use January transfer window to bolster their squad to sustain in the race for the title.

Here are the three high profile players for whom Chelsea may swoop for in the January transfer window to add further trait of creativity to the squad.

#3 Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir

Lyon's captain and 2018 World Cup winner, Nabil Fekir appeared to land at the Red Half of Merseyside in the preceding summer transfer window after reportedly agreeing on terms only before the French outfit sensationally put an end to the tedious transfer saga by releasing a statement.

But more recently, Chelsea have shown interest to sign the highly rated forward. Fekir, 25, no doubt has an immense talent and has emerged as a classy forward in recent times. Generally, the Frenchman piles his trade as a no.10 player but also can play as a supportive striker or winger.

Nabil Fekir would be an astute signing for the Blues if his deal gets materialized and would inject an immense attacking to trait to the Chelsea squad.

1 / 3 NEXT