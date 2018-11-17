×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Star Players Chelsea Could Sign in January Transfer Window

Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
605   //    17 Nov 2018, 20:52 IST

Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea Boss, Maurizio Sarri

The life in Premier League has begun in a stunning fashion for Chelsea's 6th Italian manager Maurizio Sarri as the West London outfit stretched their unbeaten start to 12 in the Premier League and the 59-year-old tactician has become the best debutant manager in the Premier League history.

The Maurizio Sarri revolution is showing substantial tangible results, and eventually, optimism is infectious in West London. But Guardiola's relentless Manchester City are showing no signs of stopping and have recently beaten their arch-rivals Manchester United by three goals to one in an electrifying Manchester Derby at Etihad last time out. While Liverpool have also enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2018-19 campaign and is keeping pace at the top. We could be in for the most fierce title race in the Premier League's history this campaign.

Eventually, Maurizio Sarri may use January transfer window to bolster their squad to sustain in the race for the title.

Here are the three high profile players for whom Chelsea may swoop for in the January transfer window to add further trait of creativity to the squad.

#3 Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir
Nabil Fekir

Lyon's captain and 2018 World Cup winner, Nabil Fekir appeared to land at the Red Half of Merseyside in the preceding summer transfer window after reportedly agreeing on terms only before the French outfit sensationally put an end to the tedious transfer saga by releasing a statement.

But more recently, Chelsea have shown interest to sign the highly rated forward. Fekir, 25, no doubt has an immense talent and has emerged as a classy forward in recent times. Generally, the Frenchman piles his trade as a no.10 player but also can play as a supportive striker or winger.

Nabil Fekir would be an astute signing for the Blues if his deal gets materialized and would inject an immense attacking to trait to the Chelsea squad.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Nabil Fekir Christian Pulisic Maurizio Sarri
Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
3 Players who could leave their respective clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
3 attacking midfielders Liverpool should target in...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Chelsea before transfer deadline...
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United could sign on deadline day
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea players who will probably leave this transfer...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 highest paid Chelsea players right now
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who could leave in January
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us