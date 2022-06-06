3 strikers Arsenal could target this summer

Signing a new striker will be among the key priorities for Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

During the January transfer window, the Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract was terminated by mutual consent and he eventually joined Barcelona.

They have already let go of Alexandre Lacazette with his contract expiring this summer. Eddie Nketiah's contract also expires this month, but as per The Guardian, he's set to sign a new long-term contract.

Arsenal will look to bolster their attacking options this summer

This will leave Arsenal with only Nketiah as a senior striker before the start of next season. On that note, here's a list of three strikers Arsenal could target during the summer transfer window.

#1 Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is among the most sought-after attackers in Europe

Benfica's Darwin Nunez is among the most sought-after strikers in the world at the moment.

The 22-year-old striker enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 Primeira Liga season, scoring 26 goals in 28 appearances. He won the Primiera Liga's Golden Shoe along with the CNID 'Footballer of the Year 2022' accolade. The Uruguay international also netted six goals in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances during Benfica's run to the quarter-finals.

Nunez is an explosive striker who is blessed with a blistering pace, clocking a maximum speed of 36.5 kmph in the UCL last term. He is a skillful dribbler, while also being adept at scoring goals. According to WhoScored, he averaged three shots, 1.1 key passes and 1.4 dribbles per 90 in Liga NOS during the 2021-22 season.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also shown interest in signing Nunez in recent months (via Sports Illustrated). Arsenal need to act faster in order to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

#2 Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is looking for a move away from Manchester City

The Brazil international has shown his desire to move away from Manchester City in recent months. The imminent signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will significantly reduce his game time at the Etihad Stadium next season.

Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has played 159 league games for the club so far, scoring 58 goals. The Brazilian has won 10 major trophies with the Cityzens so far, including four Premier League trophies.

The 25-year-old is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing up front as well as on the right wing. His key strengths are his dribbling and finishing, in addition to his penchant to find his teammates in high goal scoring positions. He registered eight goals and eight assists in 28 league appearances last season.

According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.3 shots, 1.4 key passes and 1.6 dribbles per 90 during the 2021-22 season. Other than that, he registered a passing accuracy of 84.8 percent in the league.

According to Goal, Arsenal are in contact with Jesus' representatives over a potential move. However, as per ESPN, Manchester City are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £55 million to sell their star striker. This could force Mikel Arteta to look at other options.

#3 Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen scored 14 goals in Serie A last season

Victor Osimhen established himself among the best strikers in Serie A following his impressive 2021-22 season with Napoli.

Last season, the Ivory Coast international scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances. He finished the campaign as The Blues’ leading goal scorer and was also awarded the Serie A 'Best Young Player' 2021-22 accolade.

The 23-year-old attacker is a proficient dribbler, averging 1.1 dribbles per 90 in the Serie A last season. He has a penchant for scoring goals, while also being good in their air. According to WhoScored, the former Lille FC striker averaged 3.4 shots, 0.6 key passes and 12 passes per game in Serie A last term.

As per Calciomercato, Napoli have recently Arsenal's £76 million bid for Osinhem. They are looking to fetch a transfer fee in the region of £92 million to sell their star striker.

