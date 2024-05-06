3 strikers Arsenal should target in the summer | Premier League 2023-24

After faltering towards the end of the last season, Arsenal once again find themselves in a spirited battle with Manchester City for Premier League supremacy. While the Gunners boast the highest goal tally in the league, it's evident that they could have found the net even more frequently with the presence of a clinical striker. The performances of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have left much to be desired in terms of finishing, prompting Arteta to consider potential replacements.

Bolstered by the attacking prowess of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal recognize the crucial need to secure a top-tier striker to propel them to the next level for consistent success in major competitions such as the Premier League and Champions League. The addition of a lethal finisher would complement their creative talents and provide the edge necessary to secure silverware regularly.

However, acquiring a quality striker often comes with a hefty price tag, requiring substantial investment. In this article, we delve into three potential targets whom Arsenal should prioritize in the upcoming summer transfer window, each offering the promise of bolstering the Gunners' attacking potency and enhancing their chances of competing at the highest level.

3 strikers Arsenal should target in the summer

#3 Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic was on Arteta's shortlist last year.

When Dusan Vlahovic opted to depart Fiorentina in the January 2023 transfer window, Mikel Arteta expressed a keen interest in bringing the striker to Arsenal. However, Vlahovic ultimately made the decision to join Juventus.

Despite not setting Serie A ablaze with remarkable performances, the 24-year-old has still managed to tally over 20 goals and provide more than 5 assists in a season where Juventus struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only 47 league goals.

While Vlahovic's quality is unquestionable, uncertainty looms over whether Juventus will be open to his departure following consecutive seasons of falling short in the Serie A title race.

On the other hand, Arsenal stands to gain significantly from Vlahovic's acquisition. His imposing physical presence, aerial prowess, and clinical finishing make him an enticing prospect for the Gunners, should negotiations materialize.

The prospect of Arteta revisiting his interest in Vlahovic, considering the striker's decision to join Juventus last year, adds an intriguing dimension to the potential transfer saga. Arsenal's pursuit of Vlahovic could prove to be a compelling narrative to watch unfold in the upcoming transfer window.

#2 Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has impressed at Sporting CP.

Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a sensation for Sporting CP since his arrival at the club last summer. The Swedish striker's journey to success traces back to his formative years spent in England, where he honed his skills despite not featuring prominently for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Loan spells at FC Saint Pauli, Swansea City, and Coventry City provided Gyokeres with valuable experience, yielding 11 goals in 59 appearances. Despite a modest return of just three goals during his time at Coventry City, the club recognized his potential and secured his permanent transfer in 2021.

Gyokeres' subsequent seasons in the Championship showcased his growing prowess, with 18 goals in 47 appearances, followed by a prolific campaign that saw him net 22 times in 50 games. Transitioning to the Portuguese top flight represented a significant leap, but Gyokeres has exceeded expectations admirably, amassing an impressive tally of 41 goals and 15 assists in 47 appearances this season. This includes five goals in the Champions League.

His stellar performances have garnered attention from several clubs, with Arsenal reportedly among his suitors. However, whether they are willing to meet Sporting CP's rumored asking price of £86 million remains uncertain. Nevertheless, Gyokeres' breakthrough season on the European stage could potentially pave the way for a departure from the club as he seeks to further his career at a higher level.

#1 Alexander Isak

Will Isak move to Emirates?

Alexander Isak has emerged as a standout striker in the Premier League since his switch from Real Sociedad in 2022. The Swedish dynamo has ignited the attack for the Tyneside club, netting an impressive 20 goals and providing a crucial assist in just 27 league appearances this season.

However, despite the emergence of Kai Havertz in a false 9 role at Arsenal, the need for a potent traditional striker like Isak remains palpable. His lethal finishing, adept link-up play, and unwavering composure in front of goal underscore Arsenal's urgent requirements in the transfer market, especially with Gabriel Jesus struggling to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The upcoming transfer window promises to be intriguing as Arsenal contemplate a substantial investment of at least £100 million to secure Isak's services. Yet, if Mikel Arteta believes in the transformative impact Isak can bring to the team, hesitation should be cast aside.

Isak's potential move to the Emirates seems a natural progression, given Arsenal's upward trajectory under Arteta's stewardship in recent years. With Arsenal vying for top honors in the Premier League and eyeing a deep run in the Champions League, Isak's arrival could seamlessly elevate their attacking prowess.

In summation, Isak's blend of skill, adaptability, and goal-scoring prowess align perfectly with Arsenal's ambitions. His integration into the squad would likely be seamless, making him the missing piece in Arsenal's quest for silverware.