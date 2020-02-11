3 Strikers Chelsea should target in the summer transfer window | Premier League 2019-20

Who is on his striker wishlist?

On 31st of January, Frank Lampard cut a disappointing figure in the press conference before the Leicester City game in the Premier League - which ended 2-2 - as he knew he wouldn't get the striker he wanted in the January transfer window.

Chelsea couldn't get a striker in before the deadline and now, Lampard has to deal with Olivier Giroud - who doesn't want to be at the club, Michy Batshuayi - who blows hot and cold, and Tammy Abraham - who is too young to carry the burden of scoring most of the goals for the Blues.

Hence, it's highly likely that Chelsea might have already started looking at options for the summer. Here, we are going to take a look at three strikers who Chelsea should look to sign in the summer.

#3 Dries Mertens

An experienced campaigner

Dries Mertens - the SSC Napoli forward - was linked with Chelsea throughout January but the Blues failed in their bid to sign the Belgian striker because they came in very late into the picture, which meant Napoli didn't sell him as if they did, they wouldn't have had much time to sign a replacement.

Chelsea might continue their interest in the Belgian, especially considering the fact that the Napoli forward hasn't yet signed a contract extension, which means he will be available for free in the summer. Someone of his quality on a free cannot be a wrong decision because of the options he can provide to Frank Lampard.

The 32-year-old can play anywhere in attack and along with that, he will bring some much-needed leadership skills to the young Chelsea set-up. All in all, signing Mertens should be a no brainer for the Blues.

Another French prodigy

Olympique Lyon's striker Mousa Dembele should be on Chelsea's shopping list for the summer as he is one of the most highly regarded forwards in France's top-flight. The 23-year-old is a proper target man, who can not only score goals consistently but can also link-up with his teammates; add to that his brilliant hold-up play and touch and you have yourselves an all-round, hard-working striker.

His fantastic displays over the last two years have garnered many eyeballs, especially from the Premier League as Manchester United were interested in signing the Frenchman last summer and in the January transfer window (as were Chelsea and had a bid shot down too). But Lyon didn't want to sell in the winter transfer window, so there's a chance that he might be available this summer.

Chelsea might have some competitors during this particular transfer chase but the Blues definitely have the resources to sign the 23-year-old.

One of the best in the world, at the moment

One of the best strikers in the world on current form, RB Leipzig's Time Werner is currently dominating the Bundesliga and it's nothing new for someone who has followed the German league consistently. Werner is the type of striker, who has the footballing acumen to make the right runs and being in the right position to score goals.

For someone of his stature, he holds up play really well, along with the cute little touches that bring his teammates into play. The 23-year-old has already scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season, along with six assists.

Furthermore, Werner is someone who works really well in a two-striker system and Frank Lampard can definitely employ that tactic because he has Tammy Abraham, who is getting better every day. The German international should be Chelsea's number one transfer target for the summer.