3 strikers PSG can target in the summer transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been very active in the transfer window and have signed six players so far. Unlike previous years, PSG are not splashing the cash on superstars but are rather making some smart signings. The signings of young players Manuel Ugarte, Kang-in Lee, and Cher Ndour have been extremely well thought of by the club and seem to be intelligent signings.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that PSG are also actively looking to sign a striker in this transfer window. Kylian Mbappe revealed that he will not stay at the club beyond 2024 and the Parisians do not want to let him go for free. They intend to sell him this summer and hence, PSG want to sign a new No. 9.

Below, we look at three strikers PSG can target in the summer transfer window:

#3 Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

Goncalo Ramos (Image: Coutesy, Sportskeeda)

Goncalo Ramos was one of the best strikers in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season, scoring 19 league goals and providing two assists for Benfica. Ramos impressed in the World Cup by scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the Round of 16. He became the second-youngest player after Pele to score a World Cup hat-trick in a knockout game.

Ramos is good at holding the ball, and finishing is one of the best attributes of his game. He creates set-piece opportunities as he gets fouled often, and he was fouled 1.4 times per game in 30 Primeira Liga games last season. The marksman also took 3.3 shots per game last season.

Ramos is just 22 years old and has the ability to lead PSG's line in the years to come. The Parisians, however, have to pay the release clause of €120 million to get the services of the young Portuguese striker (as per GOAL). PSG have the financial might to get this deal done, but Benfica will be under no pressure to sell Ramos as his contract runs until 2025.

#2 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Sport-Club Freiburg v Juventus: Round of 16 Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Dusan Vlahovic was one of the bright sparks for Juventus in a tumultuous season. Juventus were hit by point deductions twice last season (first overturned), which greatly affected their chances of Champions League qualification. Despite the struggles, Vlahovic bagged 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 games across competitions last season.

Vlahovic is also a great finisher and is good at taking direct free kicks. He is also good in the air, winning 1.3 aerial duels per game in 22 Seria A games last season. He took 2.5 shots per game and played 0.5 key passes per game last season.

The Serbian sharpshooter, who has been playing in a defensive system, can benefit from playing in Luis Enrique's attacking system. Juventus are in huge financial trouble and are willing to sell Vlahovic if an important bid comes in (according to Fabrizio Romano).

#1 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani was Frankfurt's best player last season, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists. Overall, the Frenchman scored 23 goals and gave 17 assists in 46 games across competitions last season and has been linked with every top club after his exploits.

Kolo Muani's strengths include dribbling, finishing, and playing key passes. He provided 1.3 key passes per game and completed 2.2 dribbles per game in 31 games in the Bundesliga last season. Kolo Muani likes to play short passes, cut inside, and do layoffs. These attributes of his are suited to Luis Enrique's possession-based system.

According to Sky Sports, PSG is leading the race to sign Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old is entering the prime of his career and can be a part of the long-term project at Paris Saint-Germain. He is certainly one of the names at the top of PSG's list to lead their line next season.

