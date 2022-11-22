3 strikers Real Madrid could sign to replace Karim Benzema besides Erling Haaland

Karim Benzema has been a stalwart for Real Madrid since joining them in 2009. Despite playing in the shadows of superstar players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, the Frenchman never let his performance levels drop and always contributed to Los Blancos' cause.

Now in his 13th season with Real Madrid, Benzema has played a mammoth 617 games across competitions for the club, scoring 329 goals and giving 120 assists. He had a very fruitful 2021-22 season, leading Los Blancos to La Liga and Champions League glories. He was unsurprisingly awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this year for his telling contributions.

However, Benzema is on the wrong side of his thirties and hasn't been lucky with injuries this season. His most recent injury set-back saw him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his national team France in Qatar.

Karim Benzema @Benzema 🏼 De ma vie je n’ai jamais abandonné mais ce soir il faut que je pense à l’équipe comme je l’ai toujours fait alors la raison me dit de laisser ma place à quelqu’un qui pourra aider notre groupe à faire une belle Coupe du Monde. Merci pour tous vos messages de soutien De ma vie je n’ai jamais abandonné mais ce soir il faut que je pense à l’équipe comme je l’ai toujours fait alors la raison me dit de laisser ma place à quelqu’un qui pourra aider notre groupe à faire une belle Coupe du Monde. Merci pour tous vos messages de soutien 🙌🏼❤️ https://t.co/SBalX0juAH

Prior to the competition, Benzema featured in only 12 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season. As such, it has often left Los Blancos with less attacking potency up front. Currently in the twilight of his career, it could just be the right opportunity for the Spanish giants to look for a suitable long-term replacement for Benzema.

One player who could have been the ideal out-and-out striking option for Real Madrid is Erling Haaland. However, the Norwegian's release clause at Manchester City will only become active in 2024.

The Spanish giants may opt to go after Haaland that year, but a move for the superstar striker will not be straightforward by any stretch of the imagination. Real Madrid could look at other, easier and equally prolific alternatives that they could bring to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Without further ado, let's look at three such suitable options.

#3 Rafael Leao

AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Rafael Leao is currently one of Europe's most promising young players and could be a decent option for Real Madrid to replace Benzema. The Portuguese forward is known for his versatility, which could see him operate in a couple of attacking positions. He can play as a centre-forward, left-winger, right-winger and support-striker.

RMadrid actu 🇫🇷 @RMadrid_actu 🥉| Le Real Madrid veut signer Rafael Leao . Le club le voit comme le remplaçant idéal de Karim Benzema . @sport 🥉| Le Real Madrid veut signer Rafael Leao. Le club le voit comme le remplaçant idéal de Karim Benzema #RealMadrid ✍️🤔 🚨🥉| Le Real Madrid veut signer Rafael Leao 🇵🇹. Le club le voit comme le remplaçant idéal de Karim Benzema 🇫🇷. @sport #RealMadrid ✍️🤔 https://t.co/dXrrewo9cI

The 23-year-old is fast, strong, and possesses incredible ball-carrying and dribbling abilities. His presence in attack for Real Madrid could also form a lethal partnership with the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Leao's 26 goals and assists across 42 games for AC Milan last season contributed to the Rossoneri winning the Serie A title after 11 long years. He was also voted 'Serie A Player of the Season' for this prolific campaign.

#2 Gabriel Jesus

Jesus could be a surprise replacement for Benzema at Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus is arguably one of the few centre-forwards in Europe who possesses a near-similar attacking trait to Benzema. While the Brazilian striker may not be on the same level as the French striker in terms of goals, he has an excellent link-up playing ability.

The Arsenal forward is known for working out opposing players with his off-the-ball movements. He also has the ability to take on defenders in tight spaces, while using both feet accurately.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid will make an offer for Gabriel Jesus next summer. 🤍



(Source: Real Madrid will make an offer for Gabriel Jesus next summer. 🤍(Source: @SunSport 🚨 Real Madrid will make an offer for Gabriel Jesus next summer. 🤍(Source: @SunSport) https://t.co/EEDvf5YdII

Jesus registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for Arsenal prior to being selected by Brazilian coach Tite for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has also played a key role in helping the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title this season. Whether the club will let their star player leave is anybody's guess.

#1 Victor Osimhen

Osimhen has nine Serie A goals this season for Napoli

Another player Real Madrid could sign next summer in a bid to replace Karim Benzema in the long-term is Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international is currently one of the most in-form out-and-out centre-forwards in Europe and has attributes to flourish at Real Madrid.

Osimhen commands a huge physical presence which makes him a threat during aerial duels. He is pacy, strong and possesses excellent shooting technique. The 23-year-old striker has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 14 games across competitions for Serie A table-toppers Napoli this season. He was also voted as Serie A's 'Young Player' last season.

A major stumbling block for Real Madrid, however, could be the difficulty in doing business with Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. He is known for holding on to some of his best talents at Napoli.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Another goal for Victor Osimhen. He now has nine for Napoli in Serie A. Napoli won’t listen to offers in January. Osimhen very happy in Naples. Club value him well over €100m. Several EPL clubs keeping tabs for summer. Not an easy deal to pull off especially with Napoli flying. Another goal for Victor Osimhen. He now has nine for Napoli in Serie A. Napoli won’t listen to offers in January. Osimhen very happy in Naples. Club value him well over €100m. Several EPL clubs keeping tabs for summer. Not an easy deal to pull off especially with Napoli flying. https://t.co/DYBiGPATzk

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are a big club and have a good track record of getting any player they choose to bring to their team.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes