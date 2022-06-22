3 strikers that could replace Lukaku at Chelsea

Chelsea are slowly and steadily beginning to get the wheels moving in the transfer market. On June 21, Matt Law broke that Romelu Lukaku had sealed a deal to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan for €8 million plus add-ons. It has been a dismal transfer, but all parties involved got what they wanted. Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly will now get to work acquiring new talent.

Chelsea have a couple of interesting routes that they can take regarding how they decide to move forward in attack. For the past six years, they haven't been able to successfully replace Diego Costa, and as many would suggest: another failure up front cannot be afforded.

With that said, here we look at three players that Tuchel could use to fill the Costa void.

#1 Richarlison - A versatile option for Chelsea

Richarlison - Forward - Everton

25-year-old Richarlison is a Brazilian striker currently playing for Everton. Richarlison has spent four seasons in the Premier League, making 30+ appearances each season and scoring 10 or more goals in each season bar 2020-2021. He's made 152 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 53 goals while providing 14 assists.

Miguel Delaney reported that Chelsea are leading the race for Richarlison's signature at the moment, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also interested. Richarlison isn't prolific, but maybe that is a consequence of the team he plays for. The Brazilian brings is a strong work ethic to the pitch, which reflects in his pressures, tackles, interceptions, and blocks - all of which he ranks in the 90th percentile.

Although Richarlison has gradually moved to the left wing in recent seasons, he can also play across the frontline. His value will be tied to a steep price, but Frank Lampard and Everton could be tempted if the boys in blue offer a player in return. In Richarlison, Chelsea will be buying a stable, hard-working offensive piece that will be central to the team's attacking success.

#2 Jonathan David - A modern striker

Jonathan David - Forward - Striker

22-year-old Jonathan David is a Canadian striker who plays for Lille in Ligue 1. David made 38 appearances for Lille last season, scoring 15 goals, which was an improvement on his 13 goals from the previous season. David also won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2021.

For Canada, David has continued to excel and has 20 goals in 30 appearances for his national team. Chelsea might not be getting a finished product by any means, but the underlying statistics show a striker that can link up play, has good ball control, and can finish sufficiently. The club has registered an interest in the player in the past, but so far no news has appeared this summer.

#3 Kai Havertz - The in-house solution

Kai Havertz - Forward - Chelsea

Kai Havertz is Chelsea's most sensible option at the striker position. The German thrived as a striker last season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions. He's heading into his third season at the club and continues to get better, already showing a knack for scoring big goals in important games.

Havertz ranks in the 90th percentile for completed passes and progressive carries, and is in the 86th percentile for pressures. The German clearly got what it takes to be a modern striker capable of being increasingly clinical in front of goal. Deploying Havertz would also allow the club to focus funds on wider areas and help add creativity.

