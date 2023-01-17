3 suitable alternatives to Mykhailo Mudryk that Arsenal could consider

Arsenal were dealt a heavy transfer blow over the weekend after Chelsea hijacked a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's star winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian sensation was initially tipped to secure a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium, however, the Gunners eventually lost out on his signature to Chelsea.

The Blues spent a transfer fee in the region of £87 million to secure Mudryk's services on an eight-and-a-half year contract.

Mikel Arteta's team will now have to turn their attention to other alternatives should they still insist on signing a forward in the January transfer window.

As such, this article will take a look at three suitable options the Gunners could consider as alternatives to Mudryk.

#3 Leandro Trossard

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

One Premier League player who could very much be open to a January transfer move away from his club side is Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Belgian forward hasn't been a regular starter under club coach Roberto De Zerbi in recent games. He was also left out of Brighton's last game against Liverpool due to disciplinary action by the Italian manager.

The recent rise in form of club teammate Kaoru Mitoma also makes it difficult for Trossard to secure regular minutes at the moment.

Arsenal could take advantage of Trossard's current situation at Brighton and make a move for the forward this January. The Belgian is pacy, versatile, and possesses Premier League experience which is a bonus for the Gunners.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🎙️| @FabrizioRomano : “Keep an eye on Trossard of Brighton because he’s one of the players #Arsenal have been offered as a possibility, but at the moment, it’s on Arsenal. So they have to decide what they want to do.” [YouTube] #afc 🎙️| @FabrizioRomano: “Keep an eye on Trossard of Brighton because he’s one of the players #Arsenal have been offered as a possibility, but at the moment, it’s on Arsenal. So they have to decide what they want to do.” [YouTube] #afc https://t.co/pxzQkfT387

Trossard has so far scored seven goals and provided three assists for the Seagulls in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

#2 Raphinha

Raphinha was linked to Arsenal last summer

Another forward who Arsenal could target this January after missing out on Mudryk to Chelsea is Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian international hasn't had the best of starts to life at Camp Nou since his €65 million move from Leeds United last summer. Raphinha has scored just three goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Xavi Hernandez's team in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Arsenal have made contact with Raphinha’s agent Deco over a possible January move for the Barcelona forward after Chelsea hijacked their bid for Mykhailo Mudryk. Arsenal have made contact with Raphinha’s agent Deco over a possible January move for the Barcelona forward after Chelsea hijacked their bid for Mykhailo Mudryk. https://t.co/d0MNGbaLwK

The 26-year-old winger was also a subject of transfer interest from Arsenal last summer prior to his 'dream move' to Barcelona. Arteta's team could once again make an attempt to sign him, should he be available.

#1 Moussa Diaby

Diaby is a top-rated French winger

The Bayer Leverkusen youngster is widely considered one of Europe's brightest prospects and could be a great addition for Arsenal.

Moussa Diaby is a highly-technical winger who is fast, strong, and possesses excellent dribbling ability. He can also operate as an old-fashioned winger or in an inverted wing role.

A possible move for the Frenchman could provide decent competition for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal this season.

Manuel Veth @ManuelVeth On Moussa Diaby to Arsenal. Price will be the same, if not more than Mykhaylo Mudryk. Leverkusen could have generated €70m last summer and the Mudryk deal is now considered the new benchmark. #AFC On Moussa Diaby to Arsenal. Price will be the same, if not more than Mykhaylo Mudryk. Leverkusen could have generated €70m last summer and the Mudryk deal is now considered the new benchmark. #AFC https://t.co/o0Zi1ZRZ52

However, a move for Diaby is expected to command almost a similar transfer fee to that of Mudryk. His club, Bayer Leverkusen, aren't as keen on losing the forward this January as they were in the summer.

Poll : Will Arsenal regret missing out on Mudryk? Yes No 0 votes