3 summer La Liga loan transfers that have hit the ground running early in the season

The summer transfer window 2023 set the record for being the biggest in terms of money spent. Premier League clubs led from the front as they shelled out more than £2 billion on incoming players this season.

While Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also had their fair share of big transfer deals, the Premier League nearly outspent the rest of Europe’s big five leagues. But while the clubs mostly preferred permanent signings, some exceptional loan deals were struck during the summer transfer window.

Loan and Bosman deals have been on the rise post the COVID-19 pandemic. As clubs look to find cheap alternatives to fix the squads, such deals could be beneficial in the short as well as the long term.

Even top European clubs engaged in various loan deals over the summer transfer window. Clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and even PSG acquired players on loan.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three loan deals that happened in La Liga this summer transfer window who have started off well this season.

#3 João Félix

João Félix has made an excellent start to life at Barcelona.

It was no secret that João Felix wanted to leave Atletico for good this season. After an underwhelming spell on loan at Chelsea, Barcelona came calling and Atletico duly accepted their request. However, his start to the campaign at Barca could make things tricky for Atletico this season.

The Portuguese has provided six goal contributions in only 526 minutes. That’s equivalent to a goal contribution every 88 minutes, something that was never the case at Atletico.

However, Xavi would have been pleased with the way Felix has acclimated to his system. His link-up play, dribbling skills, and creativity have been on song since his arrival. Two Player of the Match awards in the space of seven games are a testament to that, and Xavi would hope he continues his rich vein of form as the season progresses.

Barcelona's squad building over the summer transfer window was seriously hampered by financial restrictions. But in Felix, they have acquired a player capable of keeping them afloat this season.

#2 Joselu

Joselu is repaying Real Madrid's faith and how!

Once a part of Real Madrid Castilla, even Joselu would never have thought of getting into Real Madrid, especially this summer. After subpar stints in the Bundesliga, La Liga, and Premier League, he would have thought his chances of landing a big club are over.

However, Real Madrid came calling after a hugely successful 2022-23 season at Espanyol in which he scored 17 goals. Karim Benzema’s departure meant that Real needed cover at the centre-forward position. But after another Kylian Mbappe snub, they turned to Joselu to fill the void temporarily.

However, the Spaniard has not looked like a temporary fix at all. A return of five goals and two assists is not a bad return for someone who has only played 521 minutes in La Liga this season. Besides, him being the focal point of the attack has provided Vini Jr. and Rodrigo the freedom to wreak havoc on the opposition defense.

Real Madrid are likely to target Mbappe again in the next summer transfer window. But until then, Joselu will make sure their season won't turn out to be a bust.

#1 João Cancelo

João Cancelo has not allowed his strained relationship with Guardiola to affect his form.

Considering Joao Cancelo’s performances, it feels as if Manchester City made a mistake by sending one of the world's current best full-backs on loan to Barcelona. With the Portuguese on the right flank, it seems as if Barcelona have finally found the heir apparent to Dani Alves.

In six La Liga appearances, Cancelo has scored two goals and provided an assist. However, his all-action displays have tremendously improved Barca’s attack as well as their defense.

While he has averaged three tackles and one interception per 90 minutes, he has also averaged over one key pass and two dribbles per game (stats per WhoScored).

While Cancelo was not on Barca’s radar initially, it looks like he could turn out to be their best signing this season. Besides, his presence will free up Jules Kounde for the centre-back role, which is the Frenchman’s preferred position.

He has looked every bit a Barca player, and if he continues his form, the Catalans won’t mind landing him permanently in the 2024 summer transfer window.