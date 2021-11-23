3 summer transfers that have gone wrong so far this season

It's been just over three months since the commencement of the ongoing 2021-22 season. The season is swiftly moving into the middle phase now. Many teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have found their mojo since the turn of the season.

However, on the other hand, various sides have looked out of touch and sometimes clueless in their approach. Manchester United, Barcelona, Leicester City and Juventus are the few of the many teams who have struggled so far this season. This has happened despite all their ravishing signings in the summer transfer window.

Not all summer signings have set the stage on fire for their new clubs this year. Sometimes it takes adaptation to new surroundings and adjustments to their modus operandi for a new player to be successful at his new club.

On that note, let's look at three of this year's summer transfers that haven't quite worked out as planned.

#3. Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain

PSG signed the Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos on a free this summer

PSG went some way over the summer to rectify mistakes from last campaign. They signed the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and, of course, Lionel Messi. They will look to return to the summit of Ligue 1 after losing it to Lille last season. They will also want to win their maiden Champions League title.

One of the acquisitions they made that hasn't gone to plan, though, is that of Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid defender moved to Paris on a free transfer. However, the 35-year-old is yet to make his debut for the club.

He has been injured more often that not since the turn of the year. He has made just one league appearance since January. He has not played football since Los Blancos' 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals in May.

The Spanish veteran is back in training now, so expectantly he can get some minutes soon and get this all behind him.

#2. Saul Niguez to Chelsea

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Despite being an Atletico Madrid icon and racking up 340 appearances for them, Saul Niguez fell out of favor under Diego Simeone. He was allowed to leave the Spanish capital after 13 years and he was highly sought-after.

Chelsea ultimately beat Manchester United to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

But three months later, and the 27-year-old has played just 47 Premier League minutes. 45 of those came on his debut, before being hooked at half-time. In fact, the majority of his 238 minutes in England have come in the Carabao Cup.

Having already featured for two clubs this season, Saul has found himself below Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the pecking order. This is quickly turning into a lost campaign for the Spaniard.

#1. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

It was a transfer fans waited an entire year for. Manchester United got the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for over €75 million.

The young Englishman was meant to be the answer to Solskjær's problems on United's right-flank. But it's an understatement to say that it's been a slow start. Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute return saw the 21-year-old immediately fall a spot in Ole's ideal attack.

He preferred the red-hot Mason Greenwood in the position Sancho was expected to fill. In 14 appearances and more than 550 minutes across all competitions, Sancho is yet to contribute either a goal or an assist.

It's been a difficult beginning to life in the Premier League for the winger. It's hard to see where he's improving in the short-term. However, Sancho will look to rejuvenate his brief career at Manchester United when a new manager takes the club's helm, following the sacking of Solskjær.

Edited by Aditya Singh