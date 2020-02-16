3 tactical ways Atletico Madrid can overcome Liverpool in the round of 16 tie | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Atletico Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League last 16

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with some mouthwatering fixtures in the round of 16. While the group stage served us some exciting games, there is no doubt that the best action has been reserved for the knockout rounds.

One of the fixtures many are looking forward to is the clash between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. The Spanish side have had been inconsistent this season, but they still managed to qualify out of a group containing Bayer Leverkusen, Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus after finishing behind the latter.

However, facing off against the holders of the Champions League will be a tough ask. Liverpool are currently the best club in Europe and are unbeaten in the Premier League for over a year now. Surely it will take a lot to defeat such a side.

But below are three tactical ways Atletico Madrid can theoretically overcome Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 tie.

#3 Play a fast counter-attacking game

Diego Simeone's side will need to rely on counter-attack

Liverpool have mastered the art of winning games no matter what the situation in recent times. Jurgen Klopp may have taken time to get the Reds playing to his will, but he’s now got at his disposal a complete winning machine.

They dominate and beat teams with ease and, even in their worst form, they still manage to win. That is why Atletico Madrid would need to adopt a cautious approach when playing against the Reds. A counter-attacking approach is best suited for the Spanish side, especially when Liverpool have ripped apart any side that has attempted to match them toe to toe.

Manchester City tried it and they walked home with a 3-0 thrashing. However, Manchester United snatched a draw against the Reds earlier in the season after adopting a fast counter-attacking system. Atletico must toe the same line if they are to take anything from thus round of 16 game.

#2 Try to exploit the spaces left behind by Alexander-Arnold and Robertson

Almost every Liverpool attack goes through their full-backs

For all of Liverpool’s attacking prowess, most of the sequence starts with their full-backs. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are arguably the best full-backs in the world and they have been so crucial to Liverpool’s recent successes.

Both defenders are among the highest assist-makers in the Premier League and are the main contributors of goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side. However, the downside is that each time they attack, they leave pockets of spaces at the back.

If Atletico Madrid can be smart enough to exploit the spaces left behind by Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, then they might just stand a chance of upsetting the Champions League holders.

#1 Defend collectively rather than adopt man-marking

Adopting a man-marking approach will be suicidal for Atletico

It will be a very big and costly mistake if Atletico Madrid attempt to adopt a man-marking strategy for the game against Liverpool. This is because the Reds are a dynamic side and do not rely on a single player to score.

If you mark Mohamed Salah out, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino could do the damage, just like the vice versa. Therefore, it would be prudent and wise for Atletico Madrid to rather defend as a collective.

The good thing about defending collectively is that, eyes are always kept on every dangerous opposition player. And if Atletico are able to contain Liverpool’s attacking force, there’s every chance that they could eliminate the English side.

