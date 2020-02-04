3 talking points from Manchester United’s January transfer window | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon last month

The winter transfer window ended on a frenzied note after 31 days of excitement and anticipation. Manchester United had a slow start to the window, but by the end of the month, chaos had set in. The Red Devils managed to secure Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo within in the last 2 days of the transfer window, even though they were linked to a host of players throughout the month.

United had adopted a cautious approach at the start of the window, but their transfer strategy was sent out of the window after the injury to Marcus Rashford. The Englishman exacerbated his back injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers, prompting the club to take a proactive stance. That resulted in a crazy last couple of days for the regular Manchester United fan, before United ended the month with 3 new players, while also letting Ashley Young leave for Inter Milan.

The winter transfer window might not have delivered the promised land to United fans at the end of January, but it can be safely assumed that United ended the month stronger than before. As such, we take a look at 3 talking points from Manchester United’s January transfer window.

#3 Manchester United finally signed a midfielder

Bruno Fernandes

The Red Devils were short of a midfielder since the departure of Marouane Fellaini last January, but in truth, the United midfield was crying out for a world-class addition for quite some time. To make matters worse, Ander Herrera was allowed to leave last summer, which made signing a midfielder a priority before the start of the new season. Unfortunately, United failed to make any additions to the midfield, despite being linked with several players.

A season-defining injury to Paul Pogba highlighted United’s poor planning and lack of squad depth, and when Scott McTominay joined the Frenchman on the sidelines, the Red Devils were down to the bare bones. Thankfully, the Premier League giants rectified their error come January and managed to wrestle Fernandes away from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese has already shown his class in his first game, against Wolverhampton Wanderers and fans cannot wait for him to team up with Pogba on the field. Most importantly though, United have managed to strengthen a very important position in the team and that could have a say in their quest for a 4th place finish in the Premier League.

