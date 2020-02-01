5 most expensive Deadline Day deals in Premier League history

Andy Carroll

Traditionally, the last day of the transfer window, also known as transfer deadline day, is one of the most eventful days in the world of football. While clubs ideally prefer to get their business done before the rush of the final day unfolds, sometimes negotiations do venture into the dreaded deadline day.

Even though the winter transfer window falls short in front of its summer counterpart in duration, both deadline days are drenched in equal amounts of intensity and excitement. Often, breakdown in negotiations makes clubs pry for alternative targets on deadline day, as they become desperate to procure targets before the end of the window.

With time becoming a limiting factor, the urgency to complete a deal often leads to clubs breaking the bank to get players. The Premier League has seen clubs go to a great extent on deadline day to procure a target of their choice, even paying astronomical transfer fees in the process. Today, we take a look at the five most expensive deadline day deals completed in the history of the Premier League.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool signed Andy Carroll on the final day of the January transfer window in 2011 from Newcastle United in a fee believed to be around £35 million. The Englishman arrived at Anfield along with Luis Suarez, who was signed from Ajax. Liverpool’s bid for Carroll was accepted by the Magpies in the afternoon and he completed his move just before the end of the transfer window.

However, Carroll’s association with the Reds was far from rosy. The Englishman struggled for form and could only manage 58 appearances, scoring 11 times. He was loaned to West Ham United in the 2012-13 season and completed a move to the Hammers in the following year. Carroll is currently back at Newcastle United.

Six years later, Liverpool invested big in the summer transfer deadline day, this time getting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for £35 million. At that time, The Englishman had appeared 198 times for the Gunners and had scored 10 goals. He had generated interest from Chelsea and had also rejected Arsenal’s offer for a contract renewal.

The Englishman joined Jurgen Klopp’s side on 31st August 2017 and impressed in his first season with the Reds. However, he picked up a knee injury at the end of the season, which restricted him to just two appearances last term. This season, he is back to his best form and has become an important member of the Liverpool squad.

