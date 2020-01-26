4 strikers Chelsea could realistically target if they fail to sign Moussa Dembele this winter

Edinson Cavani

Chelsea have been looking to add a striker to their rooster this month, but a move has not materialized so far. Frank Lampard is desperate to provide able competition for Tammy Abraham at the Stamford Bridge and has been monitoring quite a few goalscorers since the start of this transfer window. Among the many names linked with the Blues so far is Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The Frenchman has gathered rave reviews since making the move to Ligue 1 and has been on fine form so far this season. Chelsea have already registered a £34m bid for Dembele with the French side, but Lyon have rejected the offer. And the Ligue 1 club have also issued a statement, reiterating their desire of keeping the Frenchman at the club beyond the month.

As such, even though Chelsea are still hopeful of managing a deal, there’s every chance that Dembele will not be moving to Stamford Bridge this month. In such a scenario, Lampard will have to turn his attentions elsewhere and assess alternative targets. Today, we bring you 4 strikers Chelsea could attempt to sign if they fail to secure Moussa Dembele this month.

#4 Fedor Chalov (Russia, CSKA Moscow)

Fedor Chalov

Chelsea have been monitoring the Russian striker for quite some time and it appears that Roman Abramovich is an admirer of his countryman. However, the Blues are not the only club interested in the player, Crystal Palace have tried to sign him in the past. The Eagles even had a few bids rejected for the CSKA Moscow player before the start of this season, including a £25m offer on transfer deadline day.

Chalov has already displayed his goalscoring prowess for club and country, which has seen his stocks rise this season. The 21-year-old will certainly suit Lampard, who has shown an eagerness to put his trust in young players this season. The Russian rose to prominence through the CSKA Moscow academy and has scored 36 times from 113 games for his club so far at the senior level.

Even though Chalov might not have the star power of a big name signing, Chelsea could consider him as an alternative to Dembele. The Russian has all the attributes to succeed under Lampard and could be a clever bit of business for the blues.

