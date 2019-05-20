×
3 targets Manchester City are looking to sign this summer

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
401   //    20 May 2019, 08:13 IST

Manchester City won the FA Cup final on Saturday
Manchester City won the FA Cup final on Saturday

The 2018-19 Premier League campaign concluded with Manchester City successfully lifting the trophy for the second consecutive year. The Citizens had one of the most successful years this time, while stamping their authority on the FA Cup.

Their recent achievements speak volumes about their squad strength, despite the excellent prowess of Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff. They are reportedly set to target as many as four new faces with a reported transfer budget of £200m.

Several reports claim that Pep Guardiola wants to freshen up the squad with a defender, two midfielders and a striker. Some big names are said to be unsettled and could be interested in pastures new, allowing room for new recruits. City should look for potential matchwinners and with that in mind, let's take a look at three players who could potentially be playing for City once this summer is complete:

#3 Rodri (Atletico Madrid)

Rodri is one step away from joining Manchester City
Rodri is one step away from joining Manchester City

According to reports, City have submitted a formal offer for Atletico Madrid central midfielder Rodri. The Citizens are ready to match his £61m release clause and it's now up to the young Spaniard on whether he's interested in making the move.

The 22-year-old has been a promising figure under Diego Simeone and featured in 34 La Liga games this term too, tormenting the opposition with his astute technique and defensive prowess in midfield.

City certainly need to secure a long-term replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, who might not have many seasons left in him at 34-years-old and given his injury struggles this season, it's more a pressing issue than before.

Rodri appears like an ideal option to replace the veteran as he's young and already earned invaluable experience playing for one of Europe's top clubs. City's success in the transfer market and the way they've developed their acquisitions in recent seasons could tempt the midfielder to seal the deal, not least with the prospect of being managed by Pep Guardiola a welcome sweeten

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Ajax Football Vincent Kompany Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
