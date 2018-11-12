3 teams who can win the UEFA Champions League for the very first time in the 2018/19 season

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs. This league is played every year across Europe to find a new champion at the end of the season. Real Madrid has set a new record this year when they lifted the trophy for the third time in a row.

There are some serious contenders for Europe's elite prize this season, some that have made high-profile signings and others that have made little tweaks. This season has a lot of drama to unfold and we may witness a new heir to the European throne.

While the defending champions have looked vulnerable since the beginning of the campaign, other heavyweights like Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also failed to impress. Now, we will be looking at some new teams that can lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG can destroy any defence on their day

The French champions have all their 13 league games but have found themselves in a tricky champions league group. Along with Liverpool and Napoli, this group of death has some interesting fixtures in the second round.

But PSG certainly has all the firepower to come out on top. The only thing on their mind is winning this competition. It's why they have heavily invested in top players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Anything short of that will feel like a failure again like last year.

This year they haven't made any major signings. Gianluigi Buffon has arrived to offer some experience and leadership as well as his undoubted quality. With lessons learned in the last two seasons and with world-class players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG continues to be one of the competition's favourites.

PSG's strength lies in their attack, the front trio of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani has already scored 29 goals in the Ligue 1. Their defensive woes must not continue under Thomas Tuchel if they want to taste the European glory.

Great teams and great players rise to the occasion. And, until now, neither the team or its stars have been able to do so. Thomas Tuchel must correct this if he wants to write a new chapter in the French club's history.

