3 things Chelsea must do in order to win the Premier League

Chelsea started their campaign on a losing note

Chelsea is one of the best teams in England and Europe by virtue of winning 6 League titles, 5 League Cups, 8 FA Cups and 1 UEFA Champions League title. They have assembled a bunch of world class players on their roster.

With the arrival of Sarri, there has been a change in the regime and style of play at Chelsea. It is more possession oriented and attacking in nature.

In the Community Shield game against Manchester City, Sarri deployed a 4-3-2-1 formation. The Chelsea defense was left wanting and were not tight on Sergio Aguero. Morata as the sole attacker also didn't hold the ball long enough for his teammates to run behind City's defense.

The midfielders were also hesitant in possession and uncoordinated, hence exposed Chelsea's defense to the onslaught of City's attackers. This led to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a confident Manchester City team.

Sarri will have to rectify the mistakes committed by his team and look towards buying more players due to the uncertainty over the futures of star players - Hazard and Courtois.

He will have to find a solution regarding who will play as Chelsea's main striker, this could prove to be crucial for Chelsea in their bid to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season. Let us have a look at 3 things that Chelsea must do in order to win the Premier League.

#3 Revert to the 3-5-2 formation

Chelsea under Conte played 3 defenders at the back and hence were quite strong defensively in the last two seasons. They had an additional man back, didn't give any room to the opposition attackers, and the back 3 were quite cool and composed in possession.

In the Community Shield game against Manchester City, Sarri changed the formation to 4-2-3-1. Due to this sudden change, Chelsea's central defense consisting of Luiz and Rudiger was sloppy and not tight enough on Aguero, this enabled him score 2 goals.

Marcos Alonso, being used to playing as a left wing-back under the previous regime also didn't adapt himself quite well to an orthodox left-back position. Victor Moses, who was a regular feature in Chelsea's starting line-up last season was unfortunately left on the bench in this important game.

Hence, Sarri should consider reverting back to the accustomed Chelsea formation of 3-5-2 which was quite popular and defensively effective in the last two seasons.

