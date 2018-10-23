3 things Chelsea should do to win the Premier League this season

Rikky Luiz

Can Chelsea win the title with Maurizio Sarri this season?

For the first time in the history of the English Premier League, three teams are unbeaten after nine matches played. These three teams are Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. It's a big surprise to see Chelsea on this list, especially after the mess they went through last season.

However, they made a big change on their bench this summer, with Antonio Conte leaving the club, and Maurizio Sarri coming in to replace him.

Sarri is doing a very good job at Chelsea. He has implemented his favorite 4-3-3 formation, with Jorginho at the base of everything that happens on the pitch. Some players are really enjoying life under Sarri. One player who is thriving the most is surely Eden Hazard, and he is probably one of the most in-form players in Europe right now.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the first candidates to lift the Premier League trophy in May next year. The big question is - are Chelsea capable of doing that?

Chelsea definitely have a weaker squad than Manchester City and Liverpool. So, here are 3 things they need to do if they want to win the Premier League this season.

#1 Find a plan B

Chelsea had big problems with breaking Manchester United's defensive block this weekend

Sarri implements a very interesting system. He wants his team to play a very nice one-touch possession based football. This style of play also uses 'third-man runs'. Chelsea games are now full of entertainment, goals, and nice moves.

Sarri's Napoli had been one of the most interesting teams in Europe to watch. However, it seems like Sarri doesn't have a plan B. He always tries the play in the same way, and it can become a real problem when they face deep defensive blockades, as we could see last weekend against Manchester United.

It's obvious that Sarriball needs a plan B for matches like those, and it's up to the Italian gaffer to solve this.

