3 things Denzel Dumfries could offer Chelsea should he sign for the Blues this summer

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from Premier League club Chelsea, as seen in Talksport.

The Blues are currently in the market to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 football campaign. Defender Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Raheem Sterling have already signed for the West London club from Napoli and Manchester City respectively.

Chelsea are also keen on reinforcing their defense after losing to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents. They joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

So far, only Koulibaly has been signed to sort out the Blues defensive vacancy. Chelsea were initially interested in Jules Kounde, but have now lost out, as the player is set to join Barcelona as seen on ESPN.

One player who seems to be an alternative target for Barcelona-bound Kounde at Chelsea is Dutch defender Dumfries.

The 26-year-old defender could be a good addition to Thomas Tuchel's team next season. As such, this article will look at three things Dumfries could offer Chelsea next season.

#3 Back-up for Reece James

FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Chelsea suffered a major set-back last season to the injury suffered by young defender Reece James as he could play only 39 matches across competitions. As such, it would be wise to sign a back-up for the right-back ahead of next season.

Recalling that James missed a total of 19 games last season after set-backs such as injuries and fitness related issues.

Considering how crucial the wing-backs are to Tuchel's 3-4-3 system, finding a decent back-up to James on the right flank is necessary. Dumfies could be a good option for the Blues to sign in that regard.

The 26-year-old Dutch defender is one of the best full-backs in Serie A. He is fast on and off the ball and also possesses strong attacking threats in wide areas.

He scored a total of five goals and provided a further seven assists in 45 games for Inter Milan during the 2021-22 football campaign.

#2 Solve the need for a right-centre-back

Netherlands v Czech Republic - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Inter Milan defender Dumfries could also indirectly help resolve the need for Chelsea to sign the right-centre-back next season.

The Blues were keen on signing Sevilla defender Kounde, who was identified to fill the right-centre-back spot vacated by Christensen.

Considering Dumfries can operate as a right-wing-back, his presence in the Chelsea team could move James to the right-centre-back position.

James was used in the right-centre-back position by Tuchel last season, of which the young defender has done extremely well.

He played in the back-three in away games against Real Madrid and Crystal Palace last season, where the Blues came out victorious. James also operated in the right-centre-back position during the home defeat to Arsenal.

Such a tactical switch could help salvage the need for a right-centre-back, thus allowing Chelsea to concentrate on strengthening other areas of the team.

#1 Experience & versatility

Dumfries has made 45 apperances for Inter Milan

Another option that highly rated Dutch defender Dumfries could offer the Blues next season is a blend of youth and experience.

At the age of 26, the Inter Milan defender is still considered young and entering his peak years as a player. Despite his age, the player has amassed a huge amount of experience as a player.

The Dutch defender has played a combined total of 278 games in his senior club career. He has represented clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, Sparta Rotterdam, SC Heerenveen and currently Inter Milan.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Denzel Dumfries registered more touches in the opposition penalty area (136) than Kai Havertz (134) in the league last season Denzel Dumfries registered more touches in the opposition penalty area (136) than Kai Havertz (134) in the league last season 👀 Denzel Dumfries registered more touches in the opposition penalty area (136) than Kai Havertz (134) in the league last season https://t.co/szolIX6YHJ

He has also scored 27 senior-club career goals, while registering a combined total of 40 assists in the process.

He is also a versatile player who isn't limited to just one position. The Dutch player can operate as a right-back, right-midfielder, centre-back and defensive midfielder.

