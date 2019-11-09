3 things Ernesto Valverde must do to improve Barcelona's form

Valverde is under pressure

Ernesto Valverde one of the most under-pressure managers in the world and it is not hard to see why the 55-year-old is facing criticism from numerous sectors of Barcelona's fanbase.

He won the league title in each of his first two seasons, but the embarrassment of the club's eliminations from the Champions League in consecutive seasons meant that Valverde entered this campaign with his job less than secure.

So far this season, it has been less than an ideal start to the campaign for Barcelona and despite the fact that they currently sit top of the league, there has been some discontent over the pattern of play and shock defeats which the Catalans suffered in the league.

Given Barcelona's status as a club used to winning and winning well, the onus is on Valverde to turn things around as soon as possible or he may well find himself out of a job.

In this piece, we shall highlight three things that Valverde can do to get Barcelona working once again.

#3 Sort his defence out

Pique has been below par

One of the key reasons why Barcelona have struggled this term is because their defence has simply not been up to par.

The goals are still flowing in their numbers at the other end, evidenced by the 29 goals they have scored from just 11 matches and it goes without saying that the Catalans are the most potent side in the Primera division.

However, it is their backline which has cost them dearly. So far, Barcelona have conceded a whopping 14 goals from just 11 matches and this becomes more disappointing when you realize that the defending champions have the worst defensive record in the top five.

Furthermore, Barcelona have kept just three clean sheets in the league so far and lowly clubs like Osasuna, Levante, and Granada have breached their defence at least two or more times over 90 minutes.

Gerard Pique is famed for his slow starts to seasons, but even he has taken his poor form to new lows this season, while Clement Lenglet is not building on the promise shown last season and Samuel Umtiti's injury woes have not helped matters.

The defence is a crucial aspect of any team and while they might have gotten by all these years without a compact backline, but with their midfield no longer what it used to be, Valverde must find a way to solidify his defence to get Barcelona back on track.

