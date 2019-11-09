×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 things Ernesto Valverde must do to improve Barcelona's form

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Nov 2019, 17:02 IST

Valverde is under pressure
Valverde is under pressure

Ernesto Valverde one of the most under-pressure managers in the world and it is not hard to see why the 55-year-old is facing criticism from numerous sectors of Barcelona's fanbase.

He won the league title in each of his first two seasons, but the embarrassment of the club's eliminations from the Champions League in consecutive seasons meant that Valverde entered this campaign with his job less than secure.

So far this season, it has been less than an ideal start to the campaign for Barcelona and despite the fact that they currently sit top of the league, there has been some discontent over the pattern of play and shock defeats which the Catalans suffered in the league.

Given Barcelona's status as a club used to winning and winning well, the onus is on Valverde to turn things around as soon as possible or he may well find himself out of a job.

In this piece, we shall highlight three things that Valverde can do to get Barcelona working once again.

#3 Sort his defence out

Pique has been below par
Pique has been below par

One of the key reasons why Barcelona have struggled this term is because their defence has simply not been up to par.

The goals are still flowing in their numbers at the other end, evidenced by the 29 goals they have scored from just 11 matches and it goes without saying that the Catalans are the most potent side in the Primera division.

However, it is their backline which has cost them dearly. So far, Barcelona have conceded a whopping 14 goals from just 11 matches and this becomes more disappointing when you realize that the defending champions have the worst defensive record in the top five.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Barcelona have kept just three clean sheets in the league so far and lowly clubs like Osasuna, Levante, and Granada have breached their defence at least two or more times over 90 minutes.

Gerard Pique is famed for his slow starts to seasons, but even he has taken his poor form to new lows this season, while Clement Lenglet is not building on the promise shown last season and Samuel Umtiti's injury woes have not helped matters.

The defence is a crucial aspect of any team and while they might have gotten by all these years without a compact backline, but with their midfield no longer what it used to be, Valverde must find a way to solidify his defence to get Barcelona back on track.




1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 13
FT REA LEG
1 - 1
 Real Sociedad vs Leganés
44' DEP REA
2 - 0
 Deportivo Alavés vs Real Valladolid
Today VAL GRA 08:30 PM Valencia vs Granada
Today EIB REA 11:00 PM Eibar vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow BAR CEL 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow MAL VIL 04:30 PM Mallorca vs Villarreal
Tomorrow ATH LEV 06:30 PM Athletic Club vs Levante
Tomorrow ATL ESP 08:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Espanyol
Tomorrow GET OSA 11:00 PM Getafe vs Osasuna
11 Nov REA SEV 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Sevilla
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us