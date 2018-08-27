Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 things learned from Chelsea's hard fought win over Newcastle United

Suman Dey
Top 5 / Top 10
27 Aug 2018, 12:00 IST

Chelsea had to work hard for this victory.
Chelsea had to work hard for this victory

Rafa Benitez had the daunting task of stopping a Chelsea side who are looking lively and vibrant under new manager Maurizio Sarri. He has instilled the attacking philosophy which he so famously displayed at Napoli.

After winning their opening two games, Chelsea looked to carry on with their winning streak. Whereas Newcastle were looking to upset the visitors and get a confidence booster.

In the first half, Chelsea was the better team with more passes, more possession of the ball, and more chances created. However, they lacked the final shot to break Newcastle's defense.

The best chance of the first half fell to Rondon, as his header went past the post. The two sides went into the break with no breakthrough.

Chelsea began the second half on the front foot with an Azpilicueta shot which was blocked by Dúbravka. They kept pushing hard for the breakthrough, with some quick movements and short one touch passing. The first real chance for The Blues came from a thunderous long range shot from Rudiger which rattled the crossbar.

Finally the breakthrough came in the 77th minute when Alonso was controversially hacked down in the penalty box. Hazard stepped up to convert the penalty, giving Chelsea the lead.

That was soon canceled out when Joselu headed home from a Yedlin cross, it was all square again at St. James. Chelsea was back in front however when Alonso's low shot was unfortunately deflected onto the back of the net by Yedlin.

Here are the three talking points from the game at St. James Park.

#3 Morata's poor form

Image result for morata
Morata failed to impress again for Chelsea

Despite scoring two goals, The Blues failed to create many chances despite the large number of passes and possession they had. The lack of a quality center forward is evident. Morata was heavily criticised last season for his finishing, and he similarly looked far from his best in this match.

Chelsea expects a lot from him this season, but if he fails to deliver despite the number of opportunities he is getting, it won't be long before he is benched.

Suman Dey
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
