3 things Tyler Adams will offer Chelsea amidst his imminent transfer to Stamford Bridge

As per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to completing the signing of United State of America star Tyler Adams. Romano reports that the Blues have triggered the £20 million relegation clause of the 24-year-old and pending the completion of his medical will be announced as the club's latest recruit.

Adams will become Chelsea's sixth summer signing after Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Angelo Gabriel.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his midfield options after losing the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer. The exits of Kante and Kovacic leave the manager with just Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher as the club's only deep-lying midfielders.

The west London club have spent the entire summer chasing Moises Caicedo, but it seems that the Ecuadorian is on the verge of joining Liverpool (as per Fabrizio Romano). Although he is not one of the biggest names in his position, Adams is a young and decent defensive midfielder with a high ceiling.

As such, this article will look at three things he will offer the club amidst his imminent arrival to Stamford Bridge.

#1 Midfield depth

Tyler Adams will bolster Chelsea's midfield options

The addition of Tyler Adams to the club's roster will improve the manager's options in midfield. As stated earlier, the Blues are short of personnel in the midfield department after a handful of midfield stars departed this summer.

Roping in Adams means Pochettino will have Fernandez, Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemaka, Andrey Santos, and the American to choose from. The club could also rope in long-term target Romeo Lavia which will be an additional boost.

When compared to the midfield depth of the other clubs in the "Big Six", Chelsea has the weakest midfield unit currently. Having a player like Adams increases the club's midfield depth to a large extent.

#2 Midfield Aggressiveness

Tyler Adams completed the second most tackles per game last term in the Premier League

Tyler Adams was a part of the Leeds United side that got relegated from the Premier League last term. This belittled his quality and reputation as one of the most aggressive tacklers in the league.

It is worth noting that the American midfielder completed the second most tackles per game in the English top flight last season (3.7). This record was only bested by Fulham's Joao Palhinha (4.2). He also ranked fifth on the list of players who completed the most number of tackles in the league In the previous campaign (87).

He is a combative defensive midfielder who does not shy away from getting dirty on the pitch. His presence in the squad as a ball-wining midfielder will also allow a player like Enzo Fernadez to flourish immensely by helping the team offensively, while he does the defensive duties.

#1 Versatility

Tyler Adams can also play as a right-back

Another thing Adams will offer Chelsea is his versatility. The USMNT captain is primarily a central or defensive midfielder. However, he is also capable of featuring as a right-back or right-midfielder. He featured in 17 games in the right-back position and in 26 games in the right midfield position during his time at RB Leipzig.

The Blues currently have two right-backs in Reece James and Malo Gusto. But the Chelsea captain has had injury concerns in recent seasons, while Gusto lacks Premier League experience. Tyler Adams becomes another option in this position if the need arises.