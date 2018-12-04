3 things we learned from Premier League's derby day

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea get back to winning ways, but not title contenders

Sunday’s derby day kicked off with Chelsea needing to pull up their socks after the mauling at the hands of Spurs last week. They were up against a dogged Fulham team, who had been given a new lease of life after the appointment of the charismatic Claudio Ranieri. Chelsea needed to show a reaction, but more importantly, they needed 3 points to stay within sights of Manchester City, whom they face next week.

An early goal from Pedro, after great work from N’Golo Kante, made it seem like this would be a stroll, but it was anything but. While Maurizio Sarri has made a good start to the Premier League, his side is way off the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

There were exceptional individual performances throughout the game, most notably from Kante who came under criticism from the manager last week for his performance against Tottenham. The performances of Jorginho and Kepa also stood out, with the latter making a string of exceptional saves to keep Fulham at bay, but Sarri needs his team to function as a unit.

The positive for Sarri is that his side keeps churning out the results against mid-table opposition, despite lacking the fluidity that was so evident in his time at Napoli. This Chelsea team is a work in progress, and not genuine title contenders. The miscommunication between David Luiz and Alonso remains a real concern and the lack of consistency from the two Chelsea forwards will make it hard for them to Challenge the top sides in the league.

Special mention must go out for Ruben Loftus Cheek, who has impressed with every chance that he has got and made a difference again with his energetic cameo, killing the game off with a well-taken goal. His recent performances surely make him a top contender to start the midweek game against the Wolves.

