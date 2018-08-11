3 times Cristiano Ronaldo impressed the entire World

Yash Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.22K // 11 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aviero, probably the longest and also BIGGEST name in the history of football. The skinny guy from Sporting Lisbon introduced himself to the world in a friendly match against Manchester United. The 18 year old boy was running through United’s defence with ease. Sir Alex Ferguson made no delay and signed the boy for Manchester United in 2003.

At the age of 15, Ronaldo was diagnosed with a racing heart and he underwent an operation to treat his condition and began his senior career with Sporting before joining Manchester United in 2003. It was then, when his fortunes changed and he introduced himself as the next big thing.

Ronaldo grew up in as a professional footballer in Manchester and was soon labeled as their icon or the most lovable player amongst the fans. He is often regarded as the best player of Premier league due to his un-matchable performances. The 2008 Ballon D’or winner then moved to the most successful club in European competitions, Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a world record fee of 80 Million Euros at that time.

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who has the ability to decide a game on his own. Cristiano Ronaldo continued his form in Madrid and went on to become the club’s highest ever goal scorer along with numerous individual as well as collective titles.

Ronaldo was the biggest reason for Real Madrid’s UCL domination in the past 5 years. Now that he has moved to Juventus on a four-year deal after spending 9 seasons at the Spanish capital, the Turin based club have become the top contenders of the UCL title. Cristiano is the highest ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

There have been plenty of occasions when the Portuguese have shocked the world with his performances, abilities and skills. It’s safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo was destined to become a king of world football.

Let’s take a look at 3 biggest occasions when the 5 time Ballon D’or winner impressed the entire world:

#3 Hattrick against Wolfsburg in a do or die match

Real Madrid CF v VfL Wolfsburg - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

In the quarter-final of the 15/16 UCL campaign, Real Madrid was expected to beat Wolfsburg with a comfortable win. Though, something strange and unexpected happened as the German club defeated Real Madrid 2-0 in the first leg.

It’s not an easy task to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the UCL QFs unless you have a player named Cristiano Ronaldo in your squad.

Wolfsburg manager said “Real Madrid are the weakest of the strongest”. Several critics, media outlets and football pundits backed Wolfsburg to qualify but Ronaldo had different plans.

As soon as Cristiano steeped on the pitch in the 2nd leg, he seemed to be confident and hungry for vengeance. It didn’t take much long to overcome the 2-0 deficit as Cristiano scored the first goal in the 15th minute and followed with another goal in a 2-minute span. “A mountain to climb and they’ve hit the peak already and it is Cristiano Ronaldo by himself”, the commentator screamed.

Later in the match, Ronaldo scored a free kick with pin point accuracy as Real Madrid qualified to the semis with a 3-2 aggregate.

1 / 3 NEXT