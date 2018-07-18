3 Top class strikers Real Madrid must target

Real Madrid won the Champions League last season

If reports are to be believed, Karim Benzema looks set to leave for Napoli in the coming weeks and with Cristiano Ronaldo already departed for Juventus, it is quite obvious that Real Madrid will be lacking a proper finisher who would convert scoring opportunities into goals.

In terms of creativity, Real Madrid are still a lethal force in Europe but they’ll surely need a top quality striker to make use of the midfield's build up and the crosses delivered by the fullbacks to make them count as goals. Benzema himself hadn’t been at the top of his form from the past two seasons and Ronaldo was the only lethal finisher, who played as a poacher and bagged lots of goals. Now, after the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus on a four year deal, Real Madrid are looking for someone who’d try to fit in the boots of Cristiano and continue Real Madrid's golden period in terms of European football.

Currently, there aren't many top strikers available, but after the departure of Ronaldo and possibly Karim Benzema, the Spanish capital would be the most desired destination for many players in the world and they’ll consider a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Let’s take a look at 3 strikers Real Madrid should sign before the start of the next season.

#3 Mauro Icardi

Icardi in a training session with Inter Milan.

Despite being left out of the World Cup squad of Argentina, there’s no denying that Mauro Icardi is one of the most lethal striker in the world right now. The 25 year old Inter Milan striker scored an astonishing 29 goals in just 34 appearances in Serie A 2017-18.

Icardi has been on Real Madrid’s radar ever since the winter transfer window during the 2017-18 season. His current market value is around 95 million Euros which would surely not be a problem for Real Madrid. His sense of space, good timing and lethal finishing would surely going to benefit Lopetegui's side.

Icardi is a suitable striker who would fix the hole left in the Madrid attack by the departure of Ronaldo and given that Benzema has not been in the top of his form or soon would leave for Napoli, it is the perfect time to bring Icardi to the Bernabeu.

