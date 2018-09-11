3 transfer deals that shouldn't have happened this summer

We have already discussed the transfer deals that should have happened, as the summer transfer window closes with all the excitement. With the likes of Thibaut Courtois and Jorginho taking their place in their respective teams, these 3 players should have belonged somewhere else, either in terms of playing for their older clubs or by joining a team that welcomes their play style.

We have seen a flurry of transfer deals that have happened this very summer, given the fact that the deals that are taking place are more than just record-breaking ones. They are extremely important in terms of deciding the fate of their clubs.

With a long season up ahead, and the January transfer window is the very next stop for these lads, will they be able to capitalize on their teams? Or move on and join another?

#3 Andre Schurrle - Borussia Dortmund to Fulham FC

Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Schurrle made his return to the Premier League this very season, as he joined the Fulham side from Borussia Dortmund. He is often described as being one of the most underrated strikers in the world, as the former world-cup winner carries the potential to be a world-class striker.

With BVB sending him on loan, and not using him this season, it could be a regrettable decision made by the German side as his form in the current Premier League season is something to be afraid of. With a resurrected approach towards scoring goals, and getting his form absolutely straight, the German is now starting to make the best use of all the matches that he plays in.

