3 transfers which Liverpool should complete in the summer

Timo Werner has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Last weekend saw Premier League's edition of 2018-19 coming to an end and now, the attention would seemingly turn to the transfer market.

Liverpool missed out on maiden Premier League by just a point as Manchester City clinched the second successive title. However, the Merseyside outfit concluded the remarkable season on a high note, as they defeated Wolves by 2-0 to clinch the phenomenal tally of 97 points.

As the attention turns to the transfer market, immense speculation has started to mount around the upmarket players in the world. The host of European clubs are bracing themselves for an upcoming summer transfer window and we could be in to see a crunchy transfer activity from the red half of Merseyside.

The Champions League finalists may not be in for too many acquisitions but will be expecting some departures over the next few months.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three transfers which the Reds could complete in the summer:

#3 Daniel Sturridge (departure)

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

After an early season high, it looked like Daniel Sturridge revived his wobbling Liverpool career, but as the season went on, the tale took a contrasting turn.

The former Chelsea man has always been a fringe Liverpool player since past couple of seasons and the unfortunate injuries have constantly derailed his Reds career.

With Klopp choosing Divock Origi for the high profile matches in an absence of first-team striker Roberto Firmino and with star academy forward Ben Woodburn ready to take higher strides, Sturridge's opportunities shrink to a further extent and his exit away from Anfield could be materialized in the summer.

Earlier reports did suggest that West Ham are interested to make a swoop for the 29-year-old striker.

