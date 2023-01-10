3 under-fire Premier League managers who could lose their jobs if they fail to improve in the coming weeks 

Arguably one of the best football leagues in the world, the Premier League is highly competitive and interesting to watch.

The ongoing Premier League 2022-33 campaign is no different as fans have witnessed massive competition from various teams like Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

We've also witnessed several amazing displays from various underdog teams like Newcastle United, Brentford and Fulham as all of these teams are in the top half of the league table.

However, there are several teams that have been underperforming and this has piled pressure on their managers. We look at three under-fire Premier League managers who could be sacked if their teams fail to improve soon.

#3 Graham Potter (Chelsea)

Graham Potter- Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup 2022-33Third Round

The Englishman is arguably one of the most impressive managers in the Premier League and was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's replacement, as the German was underperforming at Chelsea at the start of the season.

However, since Potter was appointed as Chelsea's manager, the team has struggled to win games and several players' performances have been porous.

The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League standings,19 points behind their London rivals Arsenal, who are the league leaders. Furthermore, the current Chelsea manager has registered 1.56 points per game in 18 games, the second-worst ratio amongst Chelsea's last ten managers.

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news



Can he turn things around at Stamford Bridge? Graham Potter currently has the second worst record among Chelsea's last 10 managersCan he turn things around at Stamford Bridge? Graham Potter currently has the second worst record among Chelsea's last 10 managers 😲Can he turn things around at Stamford Bridge? https://t.co/WaQhKQRVgx

The club is currently signing some decent players to bolster their ranks in the ongoing January transfer window. However, if the team's results don't improve in the coming weeks, owner Todd Boehly might be forced to make the difficult decision of terminating Potter's contract.

#2 David Moyes (West Ham United)

Brentford v West Ham United: Emirates FA Cup Third Round 2022-23

The Scottish international led his team to a seventh-place finish in the 2021-22 league campaign. However, in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, his team has only registered 15 points and are 17th in the league standings.

Given the quality of players in West Ham United's squad, the team's results need to improve. If they fail to do so, the club's hierarchy could be forced to replace Moyes as he's currently the bookies' favorite to get sacked.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport David Moyes is the bookies' favourite to be the next sacked Premier League manager trib.al/Mqdz3JE David Moyes is the bookies' favourite to be the next sacked Premier League manager trib.al/Mqdz3JE

#1 Frank Lampard (Everton)

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League

The Toffees have been poor and have been underperforming in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign. They have only registered 15 points and are in the relegation zone in the standings.

Manager Frank Lampard has registered 1.07 average points per game, the worst ratio registered among Everton's last seven managers.

Transfermarkt.co.uk @TMuk_news Frank Lampard has the worst points per game average among Everton's last seven managers Frank Lampard has the worst points per game average among Everton's last seven managers 😟 https://t.co/dmGbE6Ny9W

With difficult fixtured against West Ham United and Arsenal looming, the team's results are unlikely to improve in the coming weeks. The club might be forced to terminate Lampard's contract in a bid to avoid relegation.

