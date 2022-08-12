3 dark horse clubs to watch out for in the 2022-23 season

The new football season has begun in most of the top leagues across Europe. The Premier League, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1 all kicked off on August 5. The Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A are scheduled to begin on August 12 and 13 respectively.

At the beginning of every new campaign, it is usually the top clubs who are billed to win silverware at the end of the season. The assumptions is made on the pedigree of the club and the strength of their existing squads.

However, football remains an unpredictable sport and surprises have sprung every now and then. Leicester City, Borussia Dortmund amongst others have done well at times to claim the top prize.

Some other teams have made a name for themselves even without winning trophies. The likes of Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Villareal have gained traction due to their style of play and their ability to take on the big teams.

Without further ado, here are three clubs (outside the big hitters) to watch out for this season.

#3 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (USG)

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise almost won the Belgian league last term

For ardent followers of other top leagues in Europe aside from the top five, the name Union Saint-Gilloise won't sound unfamiliar. USG are owned by Alex Bloom, who is also the owner of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. The Belgian club were the surprise team in the Belgian Pro League last term.

USG gained promotion to the top flight in the 2021-22 season and almost won the league ahead of Club Brugge and Anderlecht last season. They finished at the top in the league standings, but lost the league to Club Brugge in the championship playoffs.

The Brussels-based club qualified for the Champions League qualification round, but lost 3-2 on aggregate to Scottish side Rangers. They will now settle for the Europa League in the 2022-23 season.

USG will be looking to prove that their success last term was not a fluke. They will also be looking to prove a point in their maiden season in Europe.

#2 AS Roma

AS Roma v Feyenoord - UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2021/22

Another underdog to watch out for this season is Jose Mourinho's AS Roma. The Italian club won the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League last term and will look to translate this success into the league this season.

The Rome-based club last won Serie A in the 2000-01 season. But they will want to break that jinx with Mourinho in charge.

They have also fortified their squad with quality and experienced players this summer. Paulo Dybala, Giorginio Wijnaldjum and Nemanja Matic have joined Roma from Juventus (free), Paris Saint Germain (loan) and Manchester United (free) respectively this summer.

Roma will kick off their 2022-23 campaign on August 14 when they take on Salernitana away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton FC - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are one team to keep an eye on this season. Antonio Conte has been backed in the transfer market by the club's owners this summer and has enough firepower to make a title challenge.

Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lenglet were added to the club's register this summer. The Italian manager has one of the most forfitied squads in the Premier League at his disposal. He is also a serial winner and will look to extend that record at the north London club.

Spurs were able to keep most of their key players from the previous campaign at the club. Harry Kane, Hueng-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski are among the deadliest attacking trios in Europe. They scored a combined total of 58 goals across competitions last season

With the money they spent on roping in new players this summer, Spurs will be looking to end their trophy drought this season. They will go head-to-head with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City for the league title.

The Lilywhites would also be one club to watch out for in the UEFA Champions League. They began the 2022-23 campaign on a good note, thrashing Southampton 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 6.

