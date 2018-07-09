Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 unexpected deals of the summer transfer window so far

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.57K   //    09 Jul 2018, 12:53 IST

Arsenal Unveil New Signing Stephan Lichtsteiner...
Arsenal's new signing Lichtsteiner

With the World Cup engulfing the world, the clubs in Europe are gearing up for the next league season. Some top clubs have made some good deals across Europe, during or before the Russian extravagance commenced.

With the World Cup heading into the semi-finals, top clubs from various European leagues around the world are making considerable strides in the ongoing transfer window to compete and set their teams up for next season.

While some players and clubs have made good decisions and efficient moves to raise their game in the next season, a few surprising decisions have also been made by certain clubs.

History even suggests that during a World Cup season, clubs end up making more surprise signings than usual. The World Cup has offered its fair share of thrills and spills that many could have missed out on major transfer moves. 

That being said, we look at the top 3 unexpected deals of the summer transfer window so far. 

#3 Paulinho 

Barcelona v Villarreal - La Liga
Paulinho during his time with Barcelona

Paulinho has rejoined Guangzhou Evergrande after one year at Barcelona. The Chinese Super League club confirmed the arrival of the Brazil international on an initial one-year loan 12 months after the Blaugrana paid €40m for his services.

The Brazilian has surprised a number of football fans again this year with his move back to China on loan with the option to make the deal permanent. Barcelona fans will not be pleased with the player's decision just after one season with the club. However this opens up a non-EU slot on the roster for the Catalan side.

Paulinho helped Ernesto Valverde's side win La Liga and the Copa del Rey, playing 49 times and scoring nine goals.

“The level of the Super League has improved year by year and the development prospects are very good,” Paulinho is quoted as saying by Guangzhou Evergrande's official website.

"After training in Evergrande and Barcelona, and following the Brazilian national team in the World Cup, I got a good experience" he said.

“I chose to return to the Super League this time, hoping to bring more championships to Guangzhou and Guangzhou fans. I also hope to give The Super League more excitement.”

FIFA WC 2018 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Gianluigi Buffon Paulinho Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
