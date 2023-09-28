3 ways in which Chelsea can overcome their goal scoring drought this season

Chelsea just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment. Five goals in six Premier League games are not the hallmark of a side that won the Champions League just two years ago. However, such has been their downfall since Thomas Tuchel’s departure that they are much closer to relegation than they are to top four spots.

The Blues has been poor for more than a season now. And one recurring theme during this awful run has been their inability to find the back of the net with their previous relative ease. Last season was characterized by a lack of cutting edge upfront as they scored only 38 goals in the Premier League. Interestingly, Erling Haaland solely has scored more Premier League goals (44) than the whole of Chelsea (43) since his debut for Manchester City!

What’s more disturbing is that none of their players crossed the double-digit mark during the entire season. Kai Havertz was their highest-scoring player during the 2022-23 season (Nine goals) and even he left for Arsenal this summer.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, Chelsea have continued their mediocre ability in front of goal from last season. The Blues are already out of the title race this season and are nine points adrift of the top four places. At this point, even Europa League qualification looks difficult.

So, what can Chelsea do to snap their goal-scoring woes? Let’s look at three tactical and personnel switches and find out.

#3 Get Armando Broja into the mix

Armando Broja is back in training.

Armando Broja was getting regular playing time under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before an ACL injury in December last year halted his momentum. However, he could provide some much-needed competition to Nicolas Jackson who has looked out of sorts during his short stint at the club.

Disciplinary issues are also a concern with Jackson, who has received five yellow cards in his six appearances for the club. Consequently, he’ll miss Chelsea’s next game against Fulham.

Chelsea have already faced plenty of setbacks when it comes to injuries this season. They simply can’t afford to lose players because of suspensions or disciplinary issues, particularly in the forward line.

The return of Broja could be good news for Pochettino. While he has never been as prolific as the great Chelsea strikers of yesteryear, he could provide some valuable competition to Jackson up front.

His loan move to Southampton during the 2021-22 season was promising for a young player. He scored nine goals for a side that finished 15th in the Premier League that season.

Chelsea will need goals coming in from all the members of the squad. If Broja somehow manages to grab some momentum and score around 10-15 goals this season, it would go a long way in steadying the ship at Stamford Bridge.

#2 Midfield needs to start firing

Gallagher is enduring a difficult season.

While a defensive setup and a lack of creativity upfront have stifled Blues’ attack, their midfield has not helped at all in making things better. Poor personnel selection has not helped Pochettino as he has opted to deploy Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, and Moises Caicedo in central midfield.

While Fernandez has begun the season in fine form, he is much more suited for a deep-lying midfielder role. He could be put alongside a defensive midfielder in Caicedo and behind a goal-scoring/creative No. 10 in Cole Palmer.

Conor Gallagher has struggled in midfield this season, and it would be better if Pochettino puts him on the bench for now. While the Blues would sorely miss his work rate, they need some quality on the ball to unlock defenses.

Given the lack of confidence searing through their ranks, the onus would be on both midfielders and the forward line to make something happen in the final third. And since they lack a reliable centre-forward, Chelsea will need to create more chances from midfield to outscore their opposition.

#1 Deploy the 4-2-3-1 formation

Pohettino took Spurs to a Champions League final back in 2019.

During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino built his reputation by deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation. But since he arrived at Chelsea, he has favored a more defensive 3-4-2-1 formation. Pochettino is known for his fast-paced, attacking style of football, and this system does not suit his style of play.

Since Chelsea played the 3-4-2-1 system a lot under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, Pochettino might have been tempted to use the same to get the team up and running. But Chelsea’s dismal goal-scoring returns have done nothing to help his cause.

Besides, Christopher Nkunku’s injury has made matters worse for them. The Frenchman would have been perfect for them as a No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1 setup. His last two seasons at RB Leipzig yielded 85+ goal contributions, and they are sorely lacking some creativity and decisiveness upfront.

However, it is not as if the Londoners are short of options upfront. Time and again, Pochettino has used Enzo Fernandez in advanced positions to shore up his attack. But in Cole Palmer, he already has an option that could free up the Argentine, who is more of a deep-lying playmaker.

The Englishman has looked sharp while coming off the bench for the Blues. His movement between the lines and quick feet could provide Chelsea some much-needed fluidity higher up the pitch.